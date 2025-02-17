Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 will be revealed

17 February 2025, 16:10

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here are the latest odds on who the new James Bond will be following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours are swirling around who the next James Bond will be, with Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton's names being thrown in the mix.

Following the news Daniel Craig will be stepping down from the role of 007, fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will take on this iconic role.

We've taken a look at who the bookies are predicting will be the next James Bond, as the announcement of who the next actor to play the famed British spy beckons.

Who is James Bond? Here are the latest odds on who the next 007 may be.

A new 007 will be announced soon
A new 007 will be announced soon. Picture: Alamy

Who is the next James Bond?

Here are the current odds for who will play James Bond:

  • James Norton – 3/1
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson –3/1
  • Theo James – 4/1
  • Harris Dickinson – 11/2
  • Josh O’Connor – 13/8
  • Callum Turner – 15/2
  • Henry Cavill – 9/1
  • Jack Lowden – 7/1
  • Paul Mescal – 16/1
  • Lucien Laviscount – 10/1

Daniel Craig has stepped down from the role of James Bond
Daniel Craig has stepped down from the role of James Bond. Picture: Alamy

Despite being the favourite, James Norton has appeared to shut down rumours he will be the next Bond, telling interviewers at the BAFTA's in February 2025: "Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job. It's so weird and bemusing."

He continued: "Yet again it's based on pure speculation. It makes for a good clickbait moment in the media but other than that, it's fun and bemusing I guess."

However Harris Dickinson gave an interview in 2023 where he entertained the idea of playing 007, telling Total Film magazine: "I mean, listen, man, you'd be a fool to not entertain that role.

"I'm loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years. I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I'd almost be quite frightened to try.

"Who knows what they're doing with Bond? I'm intrigued."

