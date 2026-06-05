Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children? Everything we know about Emily, Finlo and Katya

5 June 2026, 14:17

The broadcaster and former Top Gear presenter shares three children, Emily, Finlo and Katya, with his former wife Frances Cain.
Former Top Gear presenter shares three children, Emily, Finlo and Katya with his former wife Frances Cain. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Meet Jeremy Clarkson's three grown up children as we take a look at their very different lives away from Clarkson's Farm.

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While millions of viewers have followed Jeremy Clarkson's adventures on Clarkson's Farm, there are three members of his family who have remained largely absent from life at Diddly Squat Farm - his children.

The broadcaster and former Top Gear presenter shares three grown up kids, Emily, Finlo and Katya, with his former wife Frances Cain.

Jeremy and Frances were married from 1993 until 2014 and raised their family largely away from the spotlight that followed Clarkson throughout his television career.

So who are Jeremy Clarkson’s children and what do they do for a living? Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Clarkson and Frances were married from 1993 until 2014 and raised their family largely away from the spotlight
Jeremy Clarkson and Frances were married from 1993 until 2014 and raised their family largely away from the spotlight . Picture: Getty
Jeremy Clarkson pictured with is three children (L to R) Katya, Finlo and Emily.
Jeremy Clarkson pictured with is three children (L to R) Katya, Finlo and Emily. Picture: Instagram

Emily Clarkson

Emily Clarkson is the eldest of Jeremy's three children and has built a successful career in her own right as a writer, podcaster and campaigner.

Now 31, Emily has become the most publicly recognisable member of the Clarkson family after her father.

Following in his journalistic footsteps, she has written two books, Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me.

She is also co-host of the popular podcast Should I Delete That? alongside influencer Alex Light, where they discuss topics including body image, mental health and social media.

Away from publishing and podcasting, Emily co-founded Have a Gos (HAGS), an initiative encouraging women to take part in sporting events and activities that may traditionally feel intimidating or male-dominated.

Emily married Alex Andrew in 2022 and the couple are parents to two children. Marking their fourth wedding anniversary, she paid tribute to her husband on social media, writing: "Four years today married to the kindest and most patient man I've ever known.

Frances Cain, Emily Clarkson and Jeremy Clarkson attend the launch of Emily Clarkson's first book 'Can I Speak to Someone in Charge?' at Daunt Books on July 13, 2017.
Frances Cain, Emily Clarkson and Jeremy Clarkson attend the launch of Emily Clarkson's first book 'Can I Speak to Someone in Charge?' at Daunt Books on July 13, 2017. Picture: Getty

"It's not in every lifetime that you're lucky enough to find your person at Glastonbury and I thank fate every day for bringing this guy to me, pushing me to follow him back to Dublin, ushering us both back to London together and for every hand she's had in protecting the life we've built together since then - from teenagers to parents and together it all - blessed beyond BELIEF!!!"

During the latest series of Clarkson's Farm, he joked that daughter Emily had "repaid" him after gifting him a flock of notoriously noisy guinea fowl.

Explaining the situation, Clarkson said: "Our bedroom is there, that's the soundtrack of our lives from now on.

"I bought my two-year-old granddaughter...I went into the shop at Christmas and said 'Can I have the noisiest toys you have', because I knew it would annoy my daughter, and she's repaid me with the noisiest farmyard animals that you can get."

Emily Clarkson pictured in 2025.
Emily Clarkson has built a successful career away from her father's fame. Picture: Getty
Finlo, 29, is known for maintaining a private social media presence and generally avoiding public attention.
Jeremy Clarkson's son Finlo is known for maintaining a private social media presence . Picture: Getty

Finlo Clarkson

Finlo Clarkson is Jeremy's only son and has chosen to keep a much lower profile than either his father or older sister.

Finlo, 29, is known for maintaining a private social media presence and generally avoiding public attention.

Although little is known about his professional life, he has frequently been photographed attending sporting events with his father, particularly Chelsea FC matches.

He is also reported to have a keen interest in rugby and has occasionally been seen at major tennis tournaments alongside Clarkson.

Katya Clarkson

The youngest of the Clarkson siblings is Katya Clarkson, age 25.

Like her brother, Katya largely stays out of the public eye, although she maintains a public social media presence.

Photography is one of her biggest passions, and much of her online content showcases her work behind the camera.

Katya has also been in a relationship with Kieran Hiscock for the past two years.

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