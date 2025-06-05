Who plays Dorothy in Wicked For Good?

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'? Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

By Alice Dear

As the first trailer for 'Wicked: For Good' drops, fans have been asking who the actress playing Dorothy is - here's what we know so far.

The newly released Wicked: For Good trailer, which dropped in the early hours of June 4, offers fans an exciting first glimpse at what’s to come in the second instalment of the Wicked saga.

Alongside powerful moments featuring Elphaba and Glinda, the trailer teases major musical numbers like No Good Deed and For Good, and gives audiences a closer look at Dorothy and her iconic companions - the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion - as they come face-to-face with the Wizard of Oz.

Despite the increased screen time for Dorothy, the identity of the actress playing her remains a mystery. The production team behind Wicked is yet to officially confirm who has been cast in the role, but that hasn't stop fans guessing.

Speculation has swirled online, with some pointing to Matilda actress Alisha Weir as a possible contender. Others have suggested pop star Taylor Swift could play Dorothy, though circulating images of her as the character have been debunked as AI-generated.

As we await the official announcement of who will play Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, here's what we know so far.

Alisha Weir fuelled rumours when she appeared at the London premiere of 'Wicked: Part I' in 2024 wearing metallic silver flats. Picture: Getty

