Who plays Dorothy in Wicked For Good?

5 June 2025, 12:21

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the first trailer for 'Wicked: For Good' drops, fans have been asking who the actress playing Dorothy is - here's what we know so far.

The newly released Wicked: For Good trailer, which dropped in the early hours of June 4, offers fans an exciting first glimpse at what’s to come in the second instalment of the Wicked saga.

Alongside powerful moments featuring Elphaba and Glinda, the trailer teases major musical numbers like No Good Deed and For Good, and gives audiences a closer look at Dorothy and her iconic companions - the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion - as they come face-to-face with the Wizard of Oz.

Despite the increased screen time for Dorothy, the identity of the actress playing her remains a mystery. The production team behind Wicked is yet to officially confirm who has been cast in the role, but that hasn't stop fans guessing.

Speculation has swirled online, with some pointing to Matilda actress Alisha Weir as a possible contender. Others have suggested pop star Taylor Swift could play Dorothy, though circulating images of her as the character have been debunked as AI-generated.

As we await the official announcement of who will play Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, here's what we know so far.

Alisha Weir fuelled rumours when she appeared at the London premiere of 'Wicked: Part I' in 2024 wearing metallic silver flats
Alisha Weir fuelled rumours when she appeared at the London premiere of 'Wicked: Part I' in 2024 wearing metallic silver flats. Picture: Getty

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?

The identity of the actress playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good remains officially unconfirmed.

While the character made a brief appearance in Wicked: Part I, her role is expected to be more prominent in the upcoming sequel, with the new trailer offering a clearer glimpse of Dorothy alongside the iconic trio - the Lion, Scarecrow, and Tin Man - as they meet the Wizard of Oz and follow the Yellow Brick Road.

Despite this increased visibility, no casting details for Dorothy have been added to IMDb, keeping fans guessing.

One name that has sparked speculation is Alisha Weir, a 15-year-old actress best known for her role in Netflix’s Matilda the Musical. She first fuelled rumours when she appeared at the London premiere of Wicked: Part I in 2024 wearing metallic silver flats - reminiscent of Dorothy’s iconic footwear.

Adding to the confusion, several images have circulated online showing pop star Taylor Swift dressed as Dorothy, but these appear to be AI - generated and not linked to the production.

For now, the mystery remains, though fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation as excitement for Wicked: For Good continues to build.

