Who won at the National Television Awards 2026? Full list of winners revealed

9 September 2026, 10:59

The full list of winners from the NTAs 2026 has been released.
The full list of winners from the NTAs 2026 has been released. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The National Television Awards 2026 dished out gongs to beloved shows from The Celebrity Traitors to Clarkson's Farm – see the full list of NTA winners below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stars of the small screen stepped out in London last night to celebrate the best of British TV at the National Television Awards 2026.

The annual event saw the UK's best-loved presenters and actors take home a string of gongs throughout the glitzy evening, held at London's O2 Arena.

Host Joel Dommett dished out accolades to Clarkson's Farm, The Celebrity Traitors and Emmerdale, along with beloved telly icons Alan Carr and David Attenborough during Tuesday evening's glamorous bash.

But who else was crowned in the showbiz ceremony? Here, we take you through the full list of NTAs 2026 winners and losers, including one very special recognition award.

Joel Dommett hosted the glitzy evening at London's O2 Arena.
Joel Dommett hosted the glitzy evening at London's O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Full list of National Television Awards 2026 winners

Here's the full list of TV shows, cast members and celebrities who walked away with an NTA last night.

Special Recognition

  • Alan Carr - WINNER

Reality Competition

  • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
  • I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
  • Race Across the World
  • The Celebrity Traitors - WINNER
  • The Traitors

New Drama

  • A Woman of Substance
  • Believe Me
  • Heated Rivalry
  • I Fought The Law - WINNER
  • The Other Bennet Sister

Quiz Show

  • Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • Richard Osman’s House of Games
  • The 1% Club - WINNER
  • The Chase

Authored Documentary

  • Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth
  • Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix
  • Our Girls: The Southport Families - WINNER
  • Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home
  • Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage and Me

Returning Drama

  • Blue Lights
  • Bridgerton
  • Call the Midwife - WINNER
  • Stranger Things
  • Trigger Point
Alan Carr was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the NTAs.
Alan Carr was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

TV Presenter

  • Alison Hammond
  • Ant & Dec
  • Claudia Winkleman
  • David Attenborough - WINNER
  • Stacey Solomon

Reality Docuseries

  • At Home With The Furys
  • Clarkson’s Farm - WINNER
  • Fletchers’ Family Farm
  • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
  • Stacey & Joe

Comedy

  • Amandaland
  • Changing Ends
  • Last One Laughing
  • Mrs Brown’s Boys - WINNER
  • Not Going Out

Drama Performance

  • Ella Bruccoleri, Mary Bennet, The Other Bennet Sister
  • Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
  • Ruth Jones, Elena Ravenscroft, Run Away
  • Sheridan Smith, Ann Ming, I Fought The Law
  • Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point - WINNER

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Gladiators
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
  • The Graham Norton Show
  • The Masked Singer
  • Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale - WINNER
  • Hollyoaks
Emmerdale won the battle of the British soaps at the National Television Awards 2026.
Emmerdale won the battle of the British soaps at the National Television Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Serial Drama Performance

  • Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
  • Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street
  • Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale - WINNER
  • Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders
  • Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

Factual Entertainment

  • 24 Hours in Police Custody
  • Gogglebox - WINNER
  • Secret Garden
  • Sort Your Life Out
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Daytime

  • Good Morning Britain
  • James Martin’s Saturday Morning
  • Loose Women
  • Scam Interceptors
  • This Morning - WINNER

Talent Show

  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Great British Bake Off 2026 stars Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Nigella Lawson and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off 2026 start date is this month

TV & Movies

The National Television Awards 2026 red carpet is preparing to welcome the UK's hottest stars.

What time is the NTAs 2026 and how long are they on for?

Julia Roberts’ rarely seen son Phinnaeus Moder has made a low-key public appearance at the US Open

Julia Roberts' private son Phinnaeus, 21, is the spitting image of his famous mum in rare outing
The couple had been preparing to call their son Elvis, with Vogue revealing shortly before his birth that they had settled on the bold choice.

Vogue Williams reveals newborn son's name after admitting they nearly called him Elvis

Netflix has dropped a teaser for third The Inbetweeners movie (pictured)

The Inbetweeners boys are back! First look as original cast reunite for Netflix’s third film

TV & Movies

Russell Howard has shared the heartbreaking news that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth

Russell Howard reveals heartbreaking death of baby son Felix as he launches charity in his honour
Jennifer Aniston has revealed the piece of advice from Dolly Parton that has stayed with her

Dolly Parton's important inspiring advice to Jennifer Aniston revealed

Stacey Solomon has been forced to clear up a major misunderstanding after revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash make further announcement about leaving Pickle Cottage

Jennifer Aniston has been slowly sharing more pictures of her life with boyfriend Jim Curtis (pictured)

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis reveals sweet details from their private relationship
Romeo Beckham has been showered with birthday messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday.

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate son Romeo Beckham with the sweetest statement

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Woman battling with an umbrella in the rain

UK given winter weather warning as climate phenomenon is confirmed

Weather

The September moon is a special event in the astronomical calendar

September 2026 Harvest Moon date and why it's so special

Lifestyle

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Love Island

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are selling their beloved family home, Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash's sweet reason for leaving Pickle Cottage

Musical theatre star Samantha Barks will present a brand new show every Saturday afternoon.

West End superstar Samantha Barks to host brand new show on Heart Musicals

Jamie and Amanda

You Snooze You Lose: How to join Heart Breakfast's exclusive Early Risers club!

Heart star Vogue Williams has given birth to a little baby boy.

Vogue Williams welcomes fourth child with Spencer Matthews and shares adorable first photos
Samraj and Mica, and Priya and Aidan, met during Love Island 2026.

Two Love Island 2026 couples have shared major relationship updates this week

Love Island

Lionel Richie told the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange" on Saturday night.

Lionel Richie 'rushed to intensive care' straight from concert after falling ill on stage

Sources said the "very simple" funeral was what "Dolly would have wanted".

Dolly Parton buried next to beloved husband Carl Dean after 'simple family funeral'

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Vicky Pattison will take on an epic new charity stunt for Global's Make Some Noise.

Vicky Pattison to tackle gruelling 250-mile fitness challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Michael Owen is one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation.

Michael Owen facts: Age, wife, kids, football career and what he's doing now

Arrangements for Dolly Parton's funeral have been released to the public.

Dolly Parton’s funeral plans revealed including service, flowers and how fans can pay tribute
Dolly Parton's reps have revealed how the country music singer died.

Dolly Parton's cause of death confirmed by heartbroken family in new statement