Who won at the National Television Awards 2026? Full list of winners revealed

The full list of winners from the NTAs 2026 has been released. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The National Television Awards 2026 dished out gongs to beloved shows from The Celebrity Traitors to Clarkson's Farm – see the full list of NTA winners below.

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Stars of the small screen stepped out in London last night to celebrate the best of British TV at the National Television Awards 2026.

The annual event saw the UK's best-loved presenters and actors take home a string of gongs throughout the glitzy evening, held at London's O2 Arena.

Host Joel Dommett dished out accolades to Clarkson's Farm, The Celebrity Traitors and Emmerdale, along with beloved telly icons Alan Carr and David Attenborough during Tuesday evening's glamorous bash.

But who else was crowned in the showbiz ceremony? Here, we take you through the full list of NTAs 2026 winners and losers, including one very special recognition award.

Joel Dommett hosted the glitzy evening at London's O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Full list of National Television Awards 2026 winners

Here's the full list of TV shows, cast members and celebrities who walked away with an NTA last night.

Special Recognition

Alan Carr - WINNER

Reality Competition

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Race Across the World

The Celebrity Traitors - WINNER

The Traitors

New Drama

A Woman of Substance

Believe Me

Heated Rivalry

I Fought The Law - WINNER

The Other Bennet Sister

Quiz Show

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club - WINNER

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

Our Girls: The Southport Families - WINNER

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home

Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage and Me

Returning Drama

Blue Lights

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife - WINNER

Stranger Things

Trigger Point

Alan Carr was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Claudia Winkleman

David Attenborough - WINNER

Stacey Solomon

Reality Docuseries

At Home With The Furys

Clarkson’s Farm - WINNER

Fletchers’ Family Farm

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Stacey & Joe

Comedy

Amandaland

Changing Ends

Last One Laughing

Mrs Brown’s Boys - WINNER

Not Going Out

Drama Performance

Ella Bruccoleri, Mary Bennet, The Other Bennet Sister

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

Ruth Jones, Elena Ravenscroft, Run Away

Sheridan Smith, Ann Ming, I Fought The Law

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point - WINNER

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Gladiators

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale won the battle of the British soaps at the National Television Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Serial Drama Performance

Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street

Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale - WINNER

Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders

Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

Factual Entertainment

24 Hours in Police Custody

Gogglebox - WINNER

Secret Garden

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Daytime

Good Morning Britain

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Scam Interceptors

This Morning - WINNER

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

The Great Pottery Throw Down

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