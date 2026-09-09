Who won at the National Television Awards 2026? Full list of winners revealed
9 September 2026, 10:59
The National Television Awards 2026 dished out gongs to beloved shows from The Celebrity Traitors to Clarkson's Farm – see the full list of NTA winners below.
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Stars of the small screen stepped out in London last night to celebrate the best of British TV at the National Television Awards 2026.
The annual event saw the UK's best-loved presenters and actors take home a string of gongs throughout the glitzy evening, held at London's O2 Arena.
Host Joel Dommett dished out accolades to Clarkson's Farm, The Celebrity Traitors and Emmerdale, along with beloved telly icons Alan Carr and David Attenborough during Tuesday evening's glamorous bash.
But who else was crowned in the showbiz ceremony? Here, we take you through the full list of NTAs 2026 winners and losers, including one very special recognition award.
Full list of National Television Awards 2026 winners
Here's the full list of TV shows, cast members and celebrities who walked away with an NTA last night.
Special Recognition
- Alan Carr - WINNER
Reality Competition
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
- Race Across the World
- The Celebrity Traitors - WINNER
- The Traitors
New Drama
- A Woman of Substance
- Believe Me
- Heated Rivalry
- I Fought The Law - WINNER
- The Other Bennet Sister
Quiz Show
- Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The 1% Club - WINNER
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth
- Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix
- Our Girls: The Southport Families - WINNER
- Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home
- Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage and Me
Returning Drama
- Blue Lights
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife - WINNER
- Stranger Things
- Trigger Point
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Claudia Winkleman
- David Attenborough - WINNER
- Stacey Solomon
Reality Docuseries
- At Home With The Furys
- Clarkson’s Farm - WINNER
- Fletchers’ Family Farm
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Stacey & Joe
Comedy
- Amandaland
- Changing Ends
- Last One Laughing
- Mrs Brown’s Boys - WINNER
- Not Going Out
Drama Performance
- Ella Bruccoleri, Mary Bennet, The Other Bennet Sister
- Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
- Ruth Jones, Elena Ravenscroft, Run Away
- Sheridan Smith, Ann Ming, I Fought The Law
- Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point - WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Gladiators
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale - WINNER
- Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
- Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
- Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street
- Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale - WINNER
- Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders
- Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street
Factual Entertainment
- 24 Hours in Police Custody
- Gogglebox - WINNER
- Secret Garden
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Daytime
- Good Morning Britain
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Loose Women
- Scam Interceptors
- This Morning - WINNER
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
- The Great Pottery Throw Down