Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From pop superstar to solo artist: the story behind Ginger Spice’s 1998 exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Geri Halliwell was the flame-haired, outspoken face of the Spice Girls — the one who became the group’s unofficial spokesperson, shouted about “girl power,” and wore the Union Jack dress.

Rising to fame with their 1996 debut single 'Wannabe', the five British singers, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham, became a global sensation almost overnight.

Their first album, Spice, sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, spawning hits including 'Say You’ll Be There', '2 Become 1' and 'Who Do You Think You Are'.

A second album, Spiceworld, followed just a year later, alongside a world tour and a feature film that cemented their status as one of the most successful girl groups in history.

But behind the bold image and confident slogans, Geri was struggling, and by 1998, the pressures of fame, exhaustion, and growing tension within the band had begun to take their toll.

Their first album, Spice, sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, spawning hits including 'Say You’ll Be There', '2 Become 1' and 'Who Do You Think You Are'. Picture: Getty

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away — ending one of the most successful pop groups of the decade.

Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

By the spring of 1998, cracks were beginning to show. The group was in the middle of promoting their second album and filming a documentary when Halliwell began to miss public appearances.

Her absence at the National Lottery show in May 1998 was explained at the time as illness, but the real reason, later revealed by the band, was far more significant.

In her 2002 autobiography If Only, Halliwell admitted that by that point, she was “mentally and physically exhausted” and felt increasingly disconnected from the group’s direction.

“I just felt I didn’t belong anymore,” she wrote. “The girls had all found a place, and I was just the odd one out. I couldn’t find my peace.” The strain had been building for months.

Geri's absence at the National Lottery show in May 1998 was explained at the time as illness, but the real reason, later revealed by the band, was far more significant. Picture: Getty

When did Geri Halliwell quit the band?

On 31 May 1998, just weeks into the European leg of the Spiceworld Tour, Geri Halliwell officially quit the group.

A statement released by her solicitor read: “Sadly, I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls. This is because of the differences between us.

"I am sure the group will continue to be successful, and I wish them all the best.”

Behind the scenes, tensions had reportedly escalated following arguments about management, creative control, and workload.

In her 1999 autobiography, If Only, Halliwell described the final days as “chaotic and painful.”

She recalled trying to explain her decision but feeling unheard: “It was like being on a train that was going too fast, and I just wanted to get off.”

Geri was struggling, and by 1998, the pressures of fame, exhaustion, and growing tension within the band had begun to take their toll. Picture: Getty

In her second autobiography, 2002's Just For The Record, the singer added: "One thing that was clear at the time I decided to leave was that inside Ginger Spice, underneath the make-up, the big hair, the giant platforms and the headline-grabbing dresses, there was a real girl and she was being suffocated."

How did the Spice Girls react to Geri leaving?

The announcement came as a shock to fans — and to some of her bandmates. Mel B talked about how betrayed she felt in an interview with Attitude in 2018:

"That bothered me more than anything, that she didn’t feel like she could talk to me and just tell me what’s going on. She was just gone," she said.

“The fact she didn’t come to me. I consider her my best friend, well, all of them, we’ve got really solid friendships," adding: “I searched for her in the hotel and I couldn’t find her and she’d got herself on a flight and headed back to England."

Melanie B, Victoria, Melanie C and Emma reportedly all tried desperately to contact Geri, who was reportedly staying at her brother’s house.

Geri Halliwell-Horner reveals which Spice Girls outfits she still owns

Each of them called to persuade her to come back, reminding her how far they’d come and pleading for her to reconsider. Yet Geri made it clear there was nothing left to discuss.

That evening, the four remaining members were due to appear on the National Lottery, but behind their smiles, the atmosphere was strained.

Publicly, they told viewers that Geri was unwell — a story that became the official explanation for her absence. Mel C cheerfully told the audience, “Unfortunately, Geri’s not very well tonight, so get well soon, Geri!” while Virgin Records issued a statement saying she was suffering from “nervous exhaustion.”

Elsewhere, Geri was quietly seen boarding a plane to France. “People recognised me at the airport, but nobody realised I was making my escape,” she later wrote.

When did the Spice Girls reunite?

The Spice Girls have reunited several times since Geri Halliwell’s departure in 1998,

In 2007, all five members came together for The Return of the Spice Girls tour, their first full reunion in nearly a decade, performing to sold-out arenas across the UK and beyond.

They reunited again in 2012 for the London Olympics closing ceremony, delivering a high-profile performance of 'Wannabe' and 'Spice Up Your Life' (pictured). Picture: Getty

They reunited again in 2012 for the London Olympics closing ceremony, delivering a high-profile performance of Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

Since then, the women have occasionally performed together at special events, maintaining the legacy of the band while also pursuing individual careers in music, television, and business.

Geri and Mel B are one again close friends (pictured in 2019). Picture: Getty

Their long-awaited UK reunion tour in 2019 culminated in a series of sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium featuring four Spice Girls: Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner, and Melanie Chisholm.

The concert became even more poignant when the members’ families — including their mothers and children — joined them on stage.

Geri Horner took a heartfelt moment to address the audience: “You saw three generations of Spice Girls,” she said. Between songs, she added: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. I want to say it’s just so good to be back with the girls that I love.”