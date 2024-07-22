Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split?

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no longer together. Picture: ITV/GB News

By Hope Wilson

After TV's golden couple announced their divorce, many of us have been left wondering why Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes called it quits...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, and Eamonn Holmes, 64, shocked fans when they announced their divorce earlier this year.

The former This Morning hosts released a joint statement in which they confirmed they would be ending their marriage, just weeks after fans questioned their relationship status.

Following their breakup, Eamonn has admitted he's "not okay" which has led to Ruth reportedly feeling 'guilty' regarding his ongoing health woes. However a spanner was thrown in the works when the QVC favourite was left 'hurt' when she discovered her soon-to-be ex-husband had grown close to a mystery woman.

Now as Ruth returns to Loose Women after a leave of absence, viewers are hoping to hear her side of the story and find out the real reason behind their divorce.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

Why did Ruth and Eamonn split?

In May, the couple released a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Since then neither Ruth nor Eamonn have publicly revealed why they called time on their relationship, however insiders have provided some information which could be the reason for their split.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Ruth is said to have found messages between Eamonn and another woman on a laptop. Following this discovery, a source told the publication: "Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages.

"She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated.

“Not only was she very upset but she was also angry."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are splitting. Picture: Alamy

None of the parties involved have spoken out regarding the cheating allegations, however Eamonn did reveal how his split from Ruth had taken a toll on his health.

Speaking to The Mirror, Eamonn explained: "I'm not okay. This is not a good time at all." Before going on to add: "It's too early to say, but I hope we can still be friends."

The journalist also thanked fans for their support, stating on his Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel show: "I'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very appreciated."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

It is now believed that Ruth will break her silence on their split, during an emotional episode of Loose Women.

A source told the MailOnline: "The presenters on Loose Women have a history of opening up about their marriage splits on air and it’s a very supportive environment. Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show.

"The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and next week will be no different… she owes it to the viewers to say something.

"She will be surrounded by the people she’s closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it… she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speaks."