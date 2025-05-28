Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split. Picture: Alamy / Instagram - Ekin-Su

By Alice Dear

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have announced their split, reportedly ending their relationship on good terms - but what happened to the Love Island All Stars couple?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have officially ended their relationship, just three months after their romance began on the reality show. In a heartfelt statement shared with fans, Ekin-Su confirmed the split, calling it a “tough decision” made with “a lot of love and respect.”

“Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 28: “He’s an incredible person and I’ll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa. Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months.”

She added that the pair are now focused on “navigating this transition” and asked for privacy during the process. Curtis echoed the sentiment in his own message, thanking fans for their support and looking back fondly on their time together.

“It’s true, Ekin and I have decided to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy, but I’ll always be grateful for the laughs, the adventures, and the memories—especially the dance routines,” he said: “She’s an amazing woman and I’ve got nothing but love and respect for her.” Curtis also noted that he plans to keep busy with work, boxing, dancing, and his latest venture, the FINT investment app.

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard released separate statements on their split. Picture: Instagram

A source close to the former couple told The Sun that the breakup happened “very recently” and was the result of the pair “growing apart” amid increasingly busy schedules.

“It certainly wasn't weeks in the making, so it's still raw for them both,” the insider said: “They had a series of emotional talks in recent days. They wanted to make it work, but they couldn’t see a way forward.”

A source close to the former couple told The Sun that the breakup happened “very recently”. Picture: Getty

The source added that career commitments played a significant role in the decision; Ekin-Su is pursuing opportunities in the US, while Curtis is focused on his boxing career and growing his business interests.

“As they are both so busy, it was becoming harder to prioritise the relationship — and they realised that wasn’t a good sign," the source said.

Despite the split, those close to the pair say it ended on good terms, with no bad blood between them, with the insider spilling: "It was very much a mutual decision. Nobody was blindsided.”