Why Gregory Porter wears a hat and balaclava explained

24 December 2024, 19:00

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?
Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat and balaclava? And what has he said about it? Everything you need to know, explained.

Gregory Porter, 53, is an American singer-songwriter who has become a sensation in the jazz world, famous for hits such as Hey Laura, It's Probably Me and Holding On.

As well as his amazing voice, Gregory has also become very famous for his unwavering commitment to a specific look, which he has worn since rising to fame - the deerstalker hat and balaclava-style chin straps.

The artist, who is performing this year at Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service, has spoken openly about why he wears the hat, but has also kept some details to himself.

From the reason Gregory Porter wears the hat and balaclava, to what he has said about it, here's everything you need to know.

Gregory Porter's hat and balaclava look has become iconic
Gregory Porter's hat and balaclava look has become iconic. Picture: Getty

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Gregory Porter has explained that the reason he wears his hat and cheek and chin straps is because he has facial scars from undergoing skin surgery as a child.

While he has never shared the medical reason behind this surgery, he has revealed that it happened when he was around seven or eight-years-old.

The actual hat that Gregory wears is the Kangol Summer Spitfire which has been modified to have a strap across the cheeks and chin, which is why some people refer to it as a balaclava.

In previous interviews, Gregory has called the hat his "security blanket" as well as his "jazz hat".

When asked about the hat in an earlier interview, he explained: "I've had some surgery on my skin, so this has been my look for a little while and will continue to be for a while longer.

He added: "People recognise me by it now. It is what it is."

