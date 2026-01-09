Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

9 January 2026, 12:09

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year
Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Beckham family feud has taken another turn but why exactly aren't they talking? Here's everything that's happened between Brooklyn and his parents Victoria and David.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham's latest move against parents David and Victoria has sent shock waves across the land of showbiz as it's reportedly emerged that his mum and dad can now only contact him through lawyers.

Following almost a year of fall out rumours, the oldest child of the Beckham family is said to have had enough of his parents and siblings social media activity around him - including brother Cruz's throwback pictures and Victoria liking one of his cooking videos.

Apparently annoyed at their lack of attempt to reconcile privately, he and wife Nicola Peltz have called in their legal team to stop any future public contact. It was also the reason they both blocked his family members on Instagram.

So why exactly has Brooklyn fallen out with his parents Victoria and David? Here's a timeline of all the events that have actually happened.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have issued the Beckham family a legal letter
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have issued the Beckham family a legal letter. Picture: Getty
Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull are thought to be a root cause of the feud
Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull are thought to be a root cause of the feud. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn and Romeo's fall out

Following on from Nicola and Victoria's alleged clash over wedding plans, it's also reported tensions grew with Brooklyn's disapproval of Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

It's believed Kim and Brooklyn know one another from school, potentially with romantic feelings, which left the aspiring chef questioning her intentions. It's also reported to have made Nicola feel awkward.

Youngest brother Cruz has, however, confirmed Brooklyn and Kim never dated.

Brooklyn ditches David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations

The first real signs of family tension to the public was the fact Brooklyn never attended any of his father's 50th birthday celebrations in 2025.

A source at the time claimed to the Metro this was not an easy decision for the young couple. They said: "Brooklyn feels disappointed in himself for not attending David’s 50th birthday party. He wants things to go back to how they were, but it feels as if the divide has separated the family deeply."

Brooklyn was also absent from the annual Beckham boys fishing trip which David acknowledged on Instagram by saying: "You were missed."

Brooklyn takes social media dig at his parents

Brooklyn told the world loud and clear in 2025 that it was him and wife Nicola against the world.

Despite brother Cruz's sentimental family post to his siblings and parents which read: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum and dad, you gave us life and cared for us no matter what. I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives."

Brooklyn wanted everyone to know there was only one person he was looking out for. Sharing a loved up post with actress Nicola, he wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."

Brooklyn Beckham covers 'mama's boy' tattoo

A former self-confessed 'mama's boy', Brooklyn had the words tattoo'd on his chest which has sadly since been covered up.

Sharing a topless picture with his dog, eagle-eyed followers revealed they could no longer see the words thanks to all the extras he had added.

Brooklyn Beckham had his tattoo tribute to his mum covered up
Brooklyn Beckham had his tattoo tribute to his mum covered up. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Beckham-Peltz vow renewal

Perhaps one of the most telling moments in the whole fall out was when Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 without a single member of his family present.

Nicola's family were the front and centre of the whole ceremony which is said to have been a huge blow for Victoria and David.

A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited."

Cruz Beckham outs brother Brooklyn on social media

Social media seems to be a sticky point for the whole family as it emerged they had all blocked one another on the Instagram platform.

However, Cruz jumped on to his account to defend Victoria and David who had been accused of blocking Brooklyn.

He wrote: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."

Cruz Beckham jumped to his family's defence on social media
Cruz Beckham jumped to his family's defence on social media. Picture: Cruz Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola issue legal papers

In the latest update from the Beckham-Peltz family, it has emerged he and his wife served his parents and siblings a legal document stating they could not contact them unless it was through lawyers. Including social media interactions.

This has come to light after Brooklyn and Nicola have said they want to make amends privately. However, with the constant online comments, they felt they had no choice but to take things further.

A source told The Sun: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents.

“The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly.

“He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately."

