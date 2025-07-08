Why is The Chase not on ITV this week and when is it coming back?

8 July 2025, 16:58

The Chase has been switched out for football coverage.
The Chase has been switched out for football coverage. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The Chase's Bradley Walsh and his famous bunch of brainboxes are taking a break this week – here's when they will be back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chase fans were disappointed to learn that the popular ITV quiz show was being pulled off air this week as part of a huge telly shake-up.

Host Bradley Walsh and his team of famous boffins are taking a break to make way for another kind of game – one that doesn't involve cash builders and fast-paced facts.

So why are Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis not challenging hopeful contestants who think they've got what it takes to beat The Chasers?

Here's why The Chase is not on TV this week – and when it's coming back on the box.

The Chase has been pulled off air this week.
The Chase has been pulled off air this week. Picture: ITV

Why is The Chase not on tonight?

The Chase usually airs on ITV at 5pm from Monday through until Friday, followed by a celebrity special each Saturday, but this week it's making way for coverage of the UEFA Women's Euros.

Channel bosses have pulled the popular quiz show from the airwaves to may way for the football, so it will not be shown during its usual slot on Monday 7th July.

The telly clash comes as Spain challenges Belgium in a game that kicks off at 5pm, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

When is The Chase back on ITV?

Fans will be pleased to learn that The Chase is only off-air for one night this week.

Bradley and The Chasers will be back to challenge Britain's biggest brainboxes from Tuesday 8th July at 5pm on ITV.

ITV has shaken up its usual schedule.
ITV has shaken up its usual schedule. Picture: ITV

Why is Coronation Street not on this week?

It's not only The Chase that has gone through a scheduling switch-up this week.

Coronation Street, which usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm to 9pm on ITV, will be replaced by the women's Euros on Monday 7th July and Wednesday 9th July.

Instead, soap fans can catch up on their favourite storylines with an extra episode airing at 9pm on Thursday 10th July.

Why is Emmerdale not on this week?

Emmerdale is being impacted by the football, too.

There's no action from the Yorkshire Dales on Monday 7th July and Wednesday 9th July.

Instead, ITV will be showing Portugal vs Italy and France vs Wales.

