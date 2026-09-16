Why Meghan Markle really chose Tina Turner song for Prince Harry birthday video

Meghan Markle chose a special song for Prince Harry's birthday post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry's birthday with a special Instagram montage, choosing this one very special song to mark the occasion.

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Prince Harry celebrated turning 42 this week and to celebrate, wife Meghan Markle took to Instagram with a gorgeous video montage.

Featuring pictures of the Duke relaxing with his children and family, the former actress accompanied the post with Tina Turner's song, 'The Best'.

And while this seems like a popular choice for a sentimental birthday post, Meghan actually chose it because of the special meaning it holds for Prince Harry, as well as his brother Prince William.

Back in 2021, the Duke of Cambridge spoke on a podcast about how mum, Princess Diana, used to play this tune to bring the mood up when they were en route back to boarding school.

Prince Harry celebrated his 43 birthday in September 2026. Picture: Getty

William told Time To Walk: "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

So it seems Tina Turner's song is now taking a special place in Harry and Meghan's family life as she purposely chose it for her post. But rather than Tina's version, she used a slower rendition of the tune by The Hound + The Fox.

Along with the video dedication, Meghan wrote the simple but sweet words: "He’s simply the best.

"Happy birthday, my love."

Late singer Bonnie Tyler first recored 'The Best' in 1988 but it became a world-famous song when Tina covered the song on her 1989 album.

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