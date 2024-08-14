Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split? Everything we know so far

14 August 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 14 August 2024, 17:18

Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?
Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up? Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split-up? What have the Love Island stars said about their break-up? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly Mae, 25, and Tommy Fury, also 25-years-old, have split up after five years, with the Love Island star turned multi-millionaire announcing the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking statement.

The Love Island star, who met fiancé Tommy on the show back in 2019, revealed in the statement that she "never thought she would have to write this" but that her relationship with Tommy has "come to an end".

Molly added that her daughter, Bambi, who she shares with Tommy is "her priority" amid the split and that she will be taking time to "navigate" this change in her life.

Tommy soon reacted with his own statement, saying that he was "heartbroken" to announce that they had broken up.

Many fans of the couple have been left shocked by this news and left questioning what went wrong between the seemingly perfect couple - so why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up? Here's everything we know so far.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have split-up after five years together, ending their year-long engagement
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have split-up after five years together, ending their year-long engagement. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split-up?

At the moment we do not know the reason for Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's split, however, the Love Island stars have been surrounded with speculation their relationship was on the rocks for some time now.

The only information we have from the couple on the break-up is a statement released by Molly Mae on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 14th August.

She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury
Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury responded with his own statement on Instagram, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

He added: "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Tommy Fury shared his own statement on Instagram shortly after Molly-Mae went public with their split
Tommy Fury shared his own statement on Instagram shortly after Molly-Mae went public with their split. Picture: Tommy Fury / Instagram

How long were Molly Mae and Tommy Fury together?

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular couples the show has ever churned out, with their fame and wealth only growing when they left the villa.

In January 2023, Molly Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed a baby girl together, Bambi, and later that year got engaged on a mountain top in Ibiza.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children and relationship with Tommy Fury explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

Love Is Blind

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Demi and Ollie still together?

Love Is Blind

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

When are the new episodes of Love Is Blind UK out on Netflix? Full schedule and release time

Love Is Blind

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Nicole and Benaiah together now?

Love Is Blind

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Catherine has hinted that there may be a feud between the Love Is Blind UK castmates

Love Is Blind UK’s Catherine hints at cast feud after admitting the girls ‘aren’t friends’

Love Is Blind

Catherine and Freddie are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Catherine and Freddie still together?

Love Is Blind

Nicole from Love Is Blind UK has been on TV before

Love Is Blind UK Nicole's previous TV appearance revealed as fans unearth her showbiz past

Love Is Blind

Stacey Solomon has posted a body positive message on social media

Stacey Solomon praised by fans after showing off her bikini body as she admits to being 'conscious'

Trending on Heart

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon

Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

Weather

Will there be a Perseid meteor shower tonight in the UK? What time and date is the Perseid meteor shower 2024?

Perseid meteor shower: How to watch in the UK, peak times and date explained

News

Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition

Blake Lively says she's 'won' film release competition against husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively meets her idol Emma Bunton

Blake Lively is speechless as she meets her Spice Girls' idol Emma Bunton

The Love Is Blind UK cast members are on holiday in Corfu

Where is the Love Is Blind UK getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

Love Is Blind

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

Love Is Blind

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

TV & Movies

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

TV & Movies

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed
Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

Love Is Blind

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list
Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed

Love Is Blind

Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Love Is Blind