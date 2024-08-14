Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split? Everything we know so far

Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up? Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split-up? What have the Love Island stars said about their break-up? Here's everything we know so far.

Molly Mae, 25, and Tommy Fury, also 25-years-old, have split up after five years, with the Love Island star turned multi-millionaire announcing the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking statement.

The Love Island star, who met fiancé Tommy on the show back in 2019, revealed in the statement that she "never thought she would have to write this" but that her relationship with Tommy has "come to an end".

Molly added that her daughter, Bambi, who she shares with Tommy is "her priority" amid the split and that she will be taking time to "navigate" this change in her life.

Tommy soon reacted with his own statement, saying that he was "heartbroken" to announce that they had broken up.

Many fans of the couple have been left shocked by this news and left questioning what went wrong between the seemingly perfect couple - so why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up? Here's everything we know so far.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have split-up after five years together, ending their year-long engagement. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split-up?

At the moment we do not know the reason for Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's split, however, the Love Island stars have been surrounded with speculation their relationship was on the rocks for some time now.

The only information we have from the couple on the break-up is a statement released by Molly Mae on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 14th August.

She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury responded with his own statement on Instagram, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

He added: "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Tommy Fury shared his own statement on Instagram shortly after Molly-Mae went public with their split. Picture: Tommy Fury / Instagram

How long were Molly Mae and Tommy Fury together?

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular couples the show has ever churned out, with their fame and wealth only growing when they left the villa.

In January 2023, Molly Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed a baby girl together, Bambi, and later that year got engaged on a mountain top in Ibiza.