Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

In 2019, Noel Edmonds relocated to the other side of the world with his third wife Liz Davies – here, the Deal Or No Deal star explains why.

Noel Edmonds has embarked on a whole new chapter in life after he and his beloved wife Liz Davies relocated to New Zealand back in 2019.

The eccentric presenter, 76, is giving viewers a glimpse into the couple's zany world in Ngatimoti – a small town based in the South Island's Tasman region – as part of his ITV series Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure.

Against a backdrop of beautiful mountains, the former Deal Or No Deal star and his "earth angel" Liz run River Haven - a huge estate which encompasses a vineyard, coffee cart, general store, pub, restaurant, and wellness centre.

But what caused the telly legend to up sticks and move to the other side of the world? Here's why Noel Edmonds left his glittering TV career behind him – as well as the UK and his family.

Noel moved to New Zealand in 2019 and now runs River Haven in Ngatimoti. Picture: Instagram

Why did Noel Edmonds move to New Zealand?

Noel has spoken openly about his decision to move from the UK to New Zealand over six years ago.

After welcoming cameras into his rural Tasman community, he explained that life in the English countryside just wasn't working for him anymore.

He told the ITV crew: "When people ask me what I miss about the UK I find myself going back to the why I left.

"All the things I miss about the UK, are the reasons why in the end I left.

"The country changed so much, so fast, so fundamentally, I found myself missing a quieter country.

"The reasons why people do migrate - the grim reasons, no - Noel recognises that's not applicable to me, and is grateful, but I think we're not trees, so you can move."

Noel and Liz first moved to New Zealand in 2019 and set up north of Auckland, before relocating to the South Island for a more rural experience.

Noel and his third wife Liz run the retreat together. Picture: ITV

In the show, Noel admitted to wanting a deeper connection to nature as he entered the most spiritual phase of his life.

And once he had decided to embark on this quest, he made peace with leaving everything else behind to find.

The telly star, who has been married three times and has four daughters, added: "I have heartfelt support for people who find it difficult to leave their kids, their grandkids, or their aged parents.

"Liz's father passed away, mum can't travel. She got their blessing.

"My dad would have loved it here, and my mum. I can see her sat there painting.

"You can't hang on to the past, you have to live in the present."

He also addressed his decision to let a TV crew back into his life after leaving his old career in the UK behind him.

Explaining he wanted to "show a different side" of himself, he added: "I’ll admit it: there’s a bit of ego involved.

"People still ask, 'Noel Edmonds? Didn’t he die? Is he still around?' Yes, I’m still here — and living life to the full."