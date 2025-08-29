Why Pamela Anderson has stopped wearing makeup

29 August 2025, 10:38

Pamela Anderson said 'shedding her mask' was liberating.
Pamela Anderson said 'shedding her mask' was liberating. Picture: Instagram/@pamelaanderson

By Claire Blackmore

The iconic siren was famous for her full glam but in 2023 decided to ditch 'her mask', paving the way for a 'fun and freeing experience' – here, she explains why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pamela Anderson is a self-proclaimed "rebel" and in recent years has channelled her wild streak into bashing down unrealistic beauty standards.

Known for her iconic bouncy blow-dry and full glam in the 90s and 00s, the Baywatch siren, 58, has since decided to ditch her vampy make-up for good and embrace a much more natural look.

Partly to make a point, party to achieve "self acceptance", the former model addressed why she wanted to 'take off her mask' and feel more authentic in life.

She first unveiled her bare-faced appearance in September 2023, walking the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week in a series of stylish outfits accessorising with nothing but hats, bags and jewellery.

At the time she shared a series of snaps on social media, writing: "An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… 🤍 There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love."

Pamela revealed one of the reasons she decided to stop the wearing her "mask" was because her beloved make-up artist, Alexis Vogel, sadly passed away from breast cancer﻿.

Describing the move as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too", she told Elle: "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing."

The ex-model stunned fans with her natural beauty.
The ex-model stunned fans with her natural beauty. Picture: Instagram/@pamelaanderson

The Naked Gun star continued: “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Pamela later told Allure that she wasn't even sure people would notice her new stripped-back appearance.

She explained: "I just thought, 'I’m not competing with all these beautiful people'. I like that it resonated but it wasn’t my intention to… thinking everyone’s going to get into this thing. But as I noticed it was resonating, I thought, this is really great."

Pamela was known for her glamorous look during the 90s and 00s.
Pamela was known for her glamorous look during the 90s and 00s. Picture: Alamy

And it's not just her cosmetics routine that's now super low-maintenance, her beauty regime has been hugely scaled back too.

Pamela revealed she had undergone Botox﻿ and filler﻿ treatments in the past but hasn't kept it up in recent years.

She said: "My skin is very sensitive. I did Fraxel a little bit on my decolletage and it went black, so I’ve always been scared of stuff like that."

Confessing that she also felt like a different person with injectables in her face, she added: "I thought, 'Why am I doing this sh*t?' So, I’m free and clear of that stuff and I look like myself again."

As for her sultry blonde locks, she simply colours her hair with box dye at home, admitting she "always has".

Speaking of her "uninhibited" aesthetic back in the day, she looked back at her beauty choices, confessing: "I don’t know if it was a defence mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun'.

"[I’d accessorise] with the makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you!

"I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mum, just because you’re covered in glitter."

But now Pammy is embracing her bare-faced beauty and the empowering nature of being make-up and filler-free.

She said: "I really feel powerful right now when everything’s very pared down. I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face. I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman hilariously reveal their first impressions of each other.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their sweet 15-year friendship

Freddy Brazier explained he had been in rehab for his drug addiction.

Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'

Here's a look at the singers life in pictures

Celebrating Liam Payne: One Direction star's life in pictures

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

Royals

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter

Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'
Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery.

Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.

Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

The Traitors

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all
Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island