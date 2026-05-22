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Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

22 May 2026, 16:39

Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast
Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart Breakfast

By Zoe Adams

The Duke of Cornwall is a long-standing supporter of Aston Villa and he told Heart Breakfast exclusively why he feels so passionate about the football team.

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Prince William talks family routines, Aston Villa celebrations and more on the Isles of Scilly!

Prince William joined Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston to talk all about his new hospital wing in the Isles of Scilly, life with his wife Kate post cancer and of course, his love of football team Aston Villa.

Following the team's win in the European League, photos of the Duke of Cornwall were splashed everywhere as he cheered them on to victory.

Laughing about his celebrations, William told Amanda and Jamie: "I try and remind myself that I am just a football fan and that I'm going there to enjoy myself but then I see the pictures the following day and I realise a lot of people are watching you - stop doing that!

"But I got really into the moment and it was a huge one for all Villa fans."

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston presented Prince William with a Heart Aston Villa shirt
Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston presented Prince William with a Heart Aston Villa shirt. Picture: Heart Breakfast

For many royal fans, they may find it unusual that Prince William supports Aston Villa but he also revealed it's the club's principles and values that have kept him as a fan over all these years.

He said: "Childhood friends of mine took me to my first Villa game in about 2000 and I remember sitting there thinking this is an amazing atmosphere. No one knew I was there and I got totally involved in the whole scene.

"The whole club just felt fantastic. It connected with me. Values as well. It's an old English club and I thought that was fantastic."

After more than two decades of supporting Aston Villa now, Prince William also admitted supporting them has been like having another family.

Prince William revealed he likes Aston Villa's values and family spirit
Prince William revealed he likes Aston Villa's values and family spirit. Picture: Heart Breakfast

"I've known some of the guys for a very long time now. It's a real family club," he continued. "It's a big local club and that's the bit that really resonates with me. It feels like a second family."

Prince William has managed to get son Prince George on his side to support Aston Villa but he has previously said that Princess Charlotte is more of a Chelsea fan.

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