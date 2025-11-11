Exclusive

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Wicked's leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart about some of their favourite moments together.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have opened up about the sweet friendship that has blossomed between them while filming for their world-famous film series.

The co-stars, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the hit movies, got candid when they were quizzed about their magical bond, giving fans an adorable insight into some special moments they shared off-screen.

On Monday night, the musical stars walked the yellow brick road in London's Leicester Square against a backdrop of Oz-inspired designs as they celebrated the premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Dressed in sprawling gowns, the glamorous duo remained inseparable as they revealed some of the treasured moments the two of them experienced together during their down-time.

The pair first started working together in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Cynthia, 38, who returns as the Wicked Witch of the West in the latest flick, explained that simply having a chat at home and going for a long stroll with Ariana, 32, who plays the Good Witch of the North, stuck in her mind.

"Randomly, this is not necessarily on set, but remember that time when you came to my house and we just sat and chatted whilst we were filming," the Emmy award-winner said.

"That was the best, that was really lovely. Hanging at Cynthia's. Going on a walk in the Heath," replied pop star Ariana.

"We went for a really long walk," Cynthia told Heart. "It was lovely."

The co-stars love to hype each other up. Picture: Alamy

Reminiscing about those idyllic days off, the London-born actress also confessed the close pair went shopping on a girls' trip and even got matching tattoos.

Both singers solidified their friendship by getting the same four designs on their bodies, all of which had a special connection to Wicked or The Wizard of Oz.

While Cynthia's most memorable moments with Ariana involved time away from the cameras, the US singer's favourite times can't be topped by basking in her co-star's talents.

She admitted her best memories centred around collaborating musically with Cynthia, from filming to singing.

Ariana and Cynthia have shared some special moments over the years. Picture: Alamy

Ariana said: "Not to be so nerdy and actory, but I really loved just making space for each other's processes and learning each other's things, and taking care of each other. It was beautiful."

When Cynthia gushed over their "special" days filming for Wicked: For Good, the American star added: "I was just going to say, I loved that moment at the end of the movie."