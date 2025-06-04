'Wicked: For Good' songs: Full list of original and new tracks performed in part 2

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked For Good. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

'Wicked: For Good' will include songs from the original musical as well as new arrangements, expansions and original tracks performed by the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and more.

Wicked: For Good (also known as part two of the hit film prequel) will be released in November 2025 - a year after the first - with the trailer for the highly-anticipated finale, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, dropping on June 4.

Last year, the adapted songs from the original musical became some of the most streamed tracks of the year as fans became obsessed with the cast's renditions of Defying Gravity, No One Mourns The Wicked, Dancing Through Life and many more. But now, with the second film set to be just as popular as the first, fans want to know what songs will feature in part two.

Luckily for us, we'll get to hear the voices of Ariana and Cynthia on the original songs from the stage production, including the epic No Good Deed, the heartbreaking I'm Not That Girl (reprise) and the moving For Good - which just happens to be the name of the second film.

As we await the release of Wicked: For Good, here's a breakdown of all the songs we'll be hearing in part two.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Alamy

'Wicked For Good' songs

Like Wicked part one, it is believed the second half of the story Wicked: For Good will include all the tracks from the Stephen Schwartz's musical soundtrack.

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked: For Good, and who will be performing them and what story each one tells:

Thank Goodness - Glinda, Madame Morrible, Fiyero, Ensemble

We return to Oz where Glinda is still under the thumb of the Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible, and now engaged to Fiyero. Meanwhile, Elphaba has become known as the Wicked Witch of the West and is still being search for by the terrified habitants of Oz.

Wonderful - Elphaba and Oz

Elphaba returns to the Emerald City with the intention of freeing the Wizard's monkey servants. However, she is discovered by the Wizard, who once again tries to persuade her to join him. He admits he is merely an ordinary man who was elevated to greatness by the people of Oz.

I'm Not That (Reprise) - Glinda

Fiyero helps Elphaba escape and chooses to leave with her, leaving Glinda devastated. Alone, she reflects on the painful truth that Fiyero's heart always belonged to Elphaba.

As Long As You're Mine - Fiyero and Elphaba

While hiding in the forest, Elphaba and Fiyero finally admit their love for one another.

No Good Deed - Elphaba

Elphaba casts a spell in a desperate attempt to save Fiyero. Believing he has died, she mourns the loss and resigns herself to the belief that she will never be seen as good.

March of the Witch Hunters - Ensemble

The Citizens of Oz declare war on Elphaba.

For Good - Glinda and Elphaba

Realising she can no longer run, Elphaba decides to give herself up. She and Glinda share a heartfelt final duet, their friendship marked by an emotional and bittersweet goodbye.

Finale - Elphaba, Glinda, Ensemble

Elphaba and Fiyero leave Oz behind to begin a new life together, while Glinda announces the Wicked Witch’s death and, though conflicted, joins the people of Oz in their celebration.

Wicked Part 1 and Part 2 were filmed back-to-back from December 2022 to January 2024. Picture: Alamy

'Wicked For Good' Original Songs

While these iconic hits will be performed in Wicked: For Good, it has also been confirmed that new songs and expanded versions of existing ones will feature in the upcoming film.

Director Jon M. Chu told Vanity Fair on the new songs by original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz: "I think it's been reported we have two new songs...They're great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story."

He added: "To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it's pretty extraordinary to watch him work."

Chu went on to reveal that the two new original songs are performed by Glinda and Elphaba - one each.

While we don't know what these two new songs are, here's the original songs and expansions which are set to appear in Wicked: For Good:

Expansion: No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise) - Performed by ensemble

- Performed by ensemble Expansion: The Wicked Witch of the East - Performed by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

- Performed by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Expansion: March of the Witch Hunters - Performed by Ethan Slater as Boq and ensemble instead of just ensemble

