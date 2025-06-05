First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

By Alice Dear

The trailer for the second instalment in the Wicked film-adaptation 'Wicked: For Good' has finally be released, with a first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in this next chapter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good, also known as part two of the film-adaptation series, will be released on November 21, 2025, a year after part one stormed into cinemas and left viewers dazzled with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performances as Elphaba and Glinda.

Ahead of the film's release, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good has been released, giving fans of the musical a glimpse of what to expect when the second film hits the big screen and concludes the story of the Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Read more: 7 Wicked moments completely improvised by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Wicked: For Good will follow on from the end of Wicked: Part I and will follow Glinda and Elphaba, as well as Nessarose, Fiyero, Boq, The Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible as they deal with the consequences of their decisions.

While Glinda continues to grow in popularity, thanks to her alliance with Madama Morrible and the Wizard of Oz, Elphaba pursues her desire to free the animals across the land.

Without spoiling the final film's plot, Wicked: For Good will bring the story to close following the breaking and mending of friendships, the identity reveals of the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion, and a twist over the fate of Elphaba and Glinda.

In the trailer, we see some epic moments from the upcoming film, including Glinda and Fiyero's wedding day, the return of Elphaba and even a sneak peak at Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion.

We also get to hear some of the songs that will feature in Wicked: For Good, including No Good Deed, For Good and what sounds like a new original song created just for the film.

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer

This comes as director of Wicked: Part I and Wicked: For Good, Jon M. Chu, opened up to Vanity Fair about the release of the first trailer.

"I can't believe we're here. That's crazy to me," he said: "What's nice about movie two is it's so different from movie one that it doesn't feel like we're talking about what you just saw. It’s the new chapter."

Adding more context to the trailer, Chu added: "Our heart was broken when Glinda can't make the choice that we want her to so badly at the end of movie one, and it feels empowering for Elphaba to fly away from society. In movie two, we get to see the consequences of those choices. The temperature is up."