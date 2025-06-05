Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

By Alice Dear

From Madame Morrible's storm which causes Dorothy's arrival in Oz, to the reveal of Scarecrow's identity and many song call-backs, here's all the little easter eggs you missed in the trailer for 'Wicked: For Good'.

The first trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped on June 4 in the early hours of the morning, giving fans a first look at the return of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible also reprising their roles.

We also get to hear Cynthia and Ariana singing No Good Deed and For Good for the first time, as we return to Oz to conclude the epic story. But did you notice the easter eggs sprinkled within the trailer?

They may have been missed during an excited first viewing, but the trailer actually reveals a lot about the plot of Wicked: For Good, from Scarecrow's true identity to how Dorothy ends up in Oz as well as nods to the first film and the original on-stage musical.

Here's some of those epic easter eggs explained in full to you - warning, this article contains spoilers for the storyline of Wicked: For Good.

Elphaba's new song

We can hear a new and unrecognisable tune being sang by Cynthia Erivo in this scene from the Wicked trailer. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

You may have missed this during a first watch of Wicked: For Good's trailer, but it *appears* we may have been treated to a very small teaser of one of the new and original songs from part II.

Director Jon M. Chu confirmed to Vanity Fair that Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz created two news songs for the film-adaptation, one for Elphaba and one for Glinda.

At timecode 0:15 in the trailer, we hear Cynthia Erivo's beautiful voice singing a tune that Wicked fans won't recognise - could this be a taster of what to expect from Elphaba's new song?

'I'm off to see the Wizard'

'I'm off to see the Wizard'. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

During the trailer, we're treated to a number of easter eggs connected to the original Wizard of Oz film, from 1939, including Elphaba's comment that she's "off to see the Wizard".

The line, said at timecode 2:35, is a reference to the iconic song We're Off to See the Wizard, performed by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the film. In the classic movie, Dorothy sings this song as she starts her journey on the yellow brick road to Oz. She later repeats it each time she gains a new companion on her travels - the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

Scarecrow's revealing uniform

Fiyero becomes the Scarecrow in Wicked: For Good. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

For die-hard Wicked fans, you'll know that the identity of Scarecrow will be revealed in Wicked: For Good as none other than Fiyero. In the musical, Elphaba is forced to turn him into a Scarecrow in order to save his life after he is strung up in a cornfield for helping her escape.

If you look very closely at Dorothy and her companions in timecode 1:50, you will see that the Scarecrow is wearing a green uniform with gold detail. This uniform is the exact one Fiyero can be seen wearing in other clips from Wicked: For Good, confirming the storyline all fans were expecting to see translated onto the big-screen.

Glinda's blue dress

Glinda wears a blue dress for the second part of the Wicked on-stage musical. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie - Alamy

In Wicked: Part I, we saw Ariana Grande wearing almost all pink as Glinda, but in the trailer for Wicked: For Good, her wardrobe palette has changed dramatically, including replacing the iconic pink ballgown with an equally stunning blue dress.

This style change is believed to be a nod to the original costume from Wicked The Musical, where Glinda returns after the interval in a blue gown, which she wears for the remainder of the stage show.

'Think of what we could do, together'

'Think of what we could do, together'. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

In the trailer for Wicked: For Good, we're also treated to a call back from Wicked: Part I and the iconic lyrics of Defying Gravity.

In the first Wicked film, we see Elphaba tell Glinda: "Think of what we could do, together," as she belts-out the final number of Part I. Now, the roles are reversed as, in the new trailer, we see a sweet moment at timecode 1:24, where it is Glinda that says those words, appearing to reflect her regret in her decision not to leave Oz with her best friend.

Cowardly Lion

The Lion in Wicked will be revealed as the cub Elphaba rescues from the Shiz classroom. Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

As well as Tin Man and Scarecrow, we also get a good look at the Cowardly Lion for the first time, who will be revealed in For Good to be none other than the lion cub Elphaba and Fiyero rescued from their classroom at Shiz.

One small detail, which is very sweet, is the subtle moment at timecode 1:52 where the Lion raises his tail to hide behind, adding the nervous and shy characteristic to his personality which we see in the Wizard of Oz.

Madam Morrible's storm

Recognise this storm? Picture: YouTube / Wicked Movie

You might have missed it in the Wicked: For Good trailer, but we have been treated to a glimpse of how Dorothy ends up in the land of Oz in the first place. In the storyline, Madame Morrible summons a storms to blow a house onto Elphaba's sister, Nessarose, in order to pull the witch out of hiding.

In the trailer, at timecode 0:37, we see Madame Morrible (played by Michelle Yeoh) creating a hurricane with her magic, while her voice can be heard saying: "The Wicked Witch can't allude us forever".

'The Wizard and I'

In another call back to Wicked: Part I, and one of the most iconic songs from the film, we see Elphaba reprise the line "the Wizard and I" - but in a very different way, showing the audience just how much has changed since her days at Shiz when she was hopeful for her future working alongside him.

In a very powerful moment, at timecode 0:25, Elphaba can be heard saying: "This is between us: the Wizard and I."