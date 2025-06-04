Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK. Picture: Wicked Movie / Instagram

By Alice Dear

The release date and time for the first trailer of 'Wicked: For Good' has been revealed, and here's what you need to know to make sure you're one of the first to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return as Glinda and Elphaba.

While the second Wicked film, titled Wicked: For Good, won't be released into cinemas until November 21 (a year after Wicked: Part I), fans will be treated to a first look at the film with a new trailer, set to be released on June 4.

Wicked: For Good is the second film in the prequel and will see Cynthia Erivo return as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Director Jon M. Chu has already teased some details of Wicked: Part II in a new interview, explaining: "I can't believe we're here. That's crazy to me. What's nice about movie two is it's so different from movie one that it doesn't feel like we're talking about what you just saw. It’s the new chapter."

But what about the Wicked: For Good trailer? When will it be out in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Alamy

When is 'Wicked: For Good' trailer released in the UK?

The team behind Wicked revealed on Tuesday, June 3 that the trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released on Wednesday, June 4, following an exciting first look visual on the characters returning in the second film.

However, die-hard fans of Wicked awaiting the release of the trailer are simply not satisfied with knowing that the trailer will be out 'at some point' on Wednesday - they need times and, to be honest, we get it.

We've done a bit of research to help clear up everyone's questions about what time the trailer will be available to watch online in the UK, and here's what we found;

The trailer for Wicked: For Good is set to make its exclusive debut in cinemas on Wednesday, June 4, during special one-night-only screenings taking place across North America. These preview events are being held simultaneously across all US time zones (6pm ET, 5pm CT, 4pm MT, and 3pm PT) so audiences across the country can watch the trailer together in real time.

For UK fans eagerly awaiting a first look, that means the trailer will likely drop online around 11pm BST (British Summer Time), shortly after the US screenings conclude. If not released immediately following the events, it is expected to be available the next morning, on Thursday, June 5.

Where can I watch 'Wicked: For Good' trailer?

The trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released online at around 11pm in the UK.

By 'online', we're assuming you'll be able to stream on YouTube or the Wicked official social channels: