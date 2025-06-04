What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

4 June 2025, 22:34

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two
Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From the tragic death of Nessarose to the broken and reformed friendship of Glinda and Elphaba, as well as the identity reveal of Tin Man, The Lion and the Scarecrow, here's the full plot of 'Wicked: For Good'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21, 2025 and after the major success of Part One, we're counting down the days until the movie musical is in cinemas.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, all returning for the second film which includes iconic songs such as No Good Deed, For Good and many more as we rejoin the story of the Good and Wicked Witches.

For those who have seen Wicked on the West End or Broadway, the plot of the upcoming film won't come as a shock as we find out where Dorothy fits in, how Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Lion come to be and ultimately what happens to Glinda and Elphaba. But for those people only just discovering the hit musical, the upcoming story remains a mystery.

For those who can't wait for November 21 to find out what happens, here's a full summary of what happens in Wicked: For Good. Warning, this article will contain spoilers!

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will return for part two
Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will return for part two. Picture: Alamy

What happens in 'Wicked: For Good'?

The second Wicked film will follow on from the events of Part One, with Elphaba leaving her old life and beginning a new one away from her friends at Shiz University. While it hasn't been confirmed what will actually happen in Part 2, we can assume that the film will include plot lines similar to the events seen in the stage version of the musical.

Here's the full storyline of Wicked Part II:

In Act II of the Wicked Broadway musical, the audience witness Elphaba helping animals who have been wronged by the Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda joins the Wizard's administration and she and Fiyero become engaged.

While Madame Morrible continues to make negative comments about Elphaba to the people of Oz, Fiyero becomes annoyed with his fiancée when she fails to defend her former friend.

As the show continues, Elphaba returns to The Emerald City to ask her father for help in defeating the Wizard, however she soon learns her sister Nessarose has taken over as the governor of Munchkinland following their dad's death.

'Wicked For Good' will be released later this year
'Wicked For Good' will be released later this year. Picture: Alamy

This is where an argument between Nessarose and Boq ensues, with Boq accidentally being turned into a Tin Man after Elphaba is forced to intervene after Nessarose incorrectly casts a love spell in a bid to get him to stay with her. Nessarose blames her sister for what happened to Boq, causing her to flee to help free the flying monkeys, however she is quickly intercepted by The Wizard, Fiyero, and Glinda. Realising his love for Elphaba, Fiyero helps her escape and leaves Glinda.

As a way of getting back at Elphaba for running off with her fiancé, Glinda encourages Madame Morrible to create a rumour about Nessarose to entice 'The Wicked Witch of the West' back so they can capture her. However, the teacher goes even further and causes the death of Elphaba's sister by altering the weather and ensuring Dorothy's house falls of Nessarose.

Elsewhere, Fiyero and Elphaba declare their love for each other, however their peaceful time together is short-lived as Elphie can sense her sister is in danger. After finding out that Nessarose is dead and Glinda has given Dorothy her slippers, the witches have a physical altercation which results in Elphaba being arrested by the guards. However, Fiyero comes to rescue Elphaba and holds Glinda hostage while she escapes.

For this deed, Fiyero is captured by the guards and strung up in a cornfield, with Elphaba turning him into a scarecrow so he can be invincible to any weapon, therefore saving his life.

Elphaba will experience loss in 'Wicked For Good'
Elphaba will experience loss in 'Wicked For Good'. Picture: Alamy

While the residents of Oz hunt for Elphaba, Glinda soon discovers that Madame Morrible was behind Nessarose's death and confronts her about the killing. Glinda then finds Elphaba to warn her of the danger she is in, however she notices Elphie has captured Dorothy and is demanding her shoes.

Glinda tries to convince her to let the girl go and Elphaba decides to leave Oz and parts ways with Glinda as she is 'melted' by the bucket of water poured on her by Dorothy.

Madame Morrible's plot is uncovered
Madame Morrible's plot is uncovered. Picture: Alamy

As Glinda returns to visit the Wizard and inform him that Elphaba is dead, she discovers that he had an affair with Elphaba's mother and is actually her father. Glinda then banishes the Wizard from Oz and arrests Madame Morrible for her part in Nessarose's death.

Elsewhere, Fiyero finds Elphaba (who has faked her death) and the pair depart together as Glinda announces the death of the Wicked Witch of the West to the rest of Oz.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Romeo and Kim in March 2025

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK

Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK

Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's

A-Ha singer Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, band confirms

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked For Good

'Wicked: For Good' songs: Full list of original and new tracks performed in part 2

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK

UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

Weather

Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding

Emotional moment Danny Dyer shares father-daughter wedding dance with Dani

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has passed away

Race Across The World's Sam Gardiner tragically dies in car crash aged 24

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

Unbeknownst to the group it would the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024.

Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

The role of Lord Voldemort is yet to be officially announced.

Tom Hiddleston tipped to play Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.

Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny

Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?