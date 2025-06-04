What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

From the tragic death of Nessarose to the broken and reformed friendship of Glinda and Elphaba, as well as the identity reveal of Tin Man, The Lion and the Scarecrow, here's the full plot of 'Wicked: For Good'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21, 2025 and after the major success of Part One, we're counting down the days until the movie musical is in cinemas.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, all returning for the second film which includes iconic songs such as No Good Deed, For Good and many more as we rejoin the story of the Good and Wicked Witches.

For those who have seen Wicked on the West End or Broadway, the plot of the upcoming film won't come as a shock as we find out where Dorothy fits in, how Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Lion come to be and ultimately what happens to Glinda and Elphaba. But for those people only just discovering the hit musical, the upcoming story remains a mystery.

For those who can't wait for November 21 to find out what happens, here's a full summary of what happens in Wicked: For Good. Warning, this article will contain spoilers!

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will return for part two. Picture: Alamy

What happens in 'Wicked: For Good'?

The second Wicked film will follow on from the events of Part One, with Elphaba leaving her old life and beginning a new one away from her friends at Shiz University. While it hasn't been confirmed what will actually happen in Part 2, we can assume that the film will include plot lines similar to the events seen in the stage version of the musical.

Here's the full storyline of Wicked Part II:

In Act II of the Wicked Broadway musical, the audience witness Elphaba helping animals who have been wronged by the Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda joins the Wizard's administration and she and Fiyero become engaged.

While Madame Morrible continues to make negative comments about Elphaba to the people of Oz, Fiyero becomes annoyed with his fiancée when she fails to defend her former friend.

As the show continues, Elphaba returns to The Emerald City to ask her father for help in defeating the Wizard, however she soon learns her sister Nessarose has taken over as the governor of Munchkinland following their dad's death.

Read more: 7 Wicked moments completely improvised by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked For Good' will be released later this year. Picture: Alamy

This is where an argument between Nessarose and Boq ensues, with Boq accidentally being turned into a Tin Man after Elphaba is forced to intervene after Nessarose incorrectly casts a love spell in a bid to get him to stay with her. Nessarose blames her sister for what happened to Boq, causing her to flee to help free the flying monkeys, however she is quickly intercepted by The Wizard, Fiyero, and Glinda. Realising his love for Elphaba, Fiyero helps her escape and leaves Glinda.

As a way of getting back at Elphaba for running off with her fiancé, Glinda encourages Madame Morrible to create a rumour about Nessarose to entice 'The Wicked Witch of the West' back so they can capture her. However, the teacher goes even further and causes the death of Elphaba's sister by altering the weather and ensuring Dorothy's house falls of Nessarose.

Elsewhere, Fiyero and Elphaba declare their love for each other, however their peaceful time together is short-lived as Elphie can sense her sister is in danger. After finding out that Nessarose is dead and Glinda has given Dorothy her slippers, the witches have a physical altercation which results in Elphaba being arrested by the guards. However, Fiyero comes to rescue Elphaba and holds Glinda hostage while she escapes.

For this deed, Fiyero is captured by the guards and strung up in a cornfield, with Elphaba turning him into a scarecrow so he can be invincible to any weapon, therefore saving his life.

Elphaba will experience loss in 'Wicked For Good'. Picture: Alamy

While the residents of Oz hunt for Elphaba, Glinda soon discovers that Madame Morrible was behind Nessarose's death and confronts her about the killing. Glinda then finds Elphaba to warn her of the danger she is in, however she notices Elphie has captured Dorothy and is demanding her shoes.

Glinda tries to convince her to let the girl go and Elphaba decides to leave Oz and parts ways with Glinda as she is 'melted' by the bucket of water poured on her by Dorothy.

Madame Morrible's plot is uncovered. Picture: Alamy

As Glinda returns to visit the Wizard and inform him that Elphaba is dead, she discovers that he had an affair with Elphaba's mother and is actually her father. Glinda then banishes the Wizard from Oz and arrests Madame Morrible for her part in Nessarose's death.

Elsewhere, Fiyero finds Elphaba (who has faked her death) and the pair depart together as Glinda announces the death of the Wicked Witch of the West to the rest of Oz.