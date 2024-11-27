What happens in Wicked Part 2? Everything we know about the second movie

27 November 2024, 17:24

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two
Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

We've got everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated sequel, including some juicy spoilers!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked Part Two is set to be released in 2025, and after the major success of Part One, we're counting down the days until the movie musical is in cinemas!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, all returning for the second film.

While the first movie has iconic songs like Defying Gravity and Popular, the second film is expected to include tunes such as For Good, As Long As You're Mine and No Good Deed.

Director Jon M. Chu has given some hints as to what fans can expect from Wicked Part Two, so here is everything we know about the upcoming film including the plot, when it will be released and how long the movie will last.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Picture: Alamy

What happens in Wicked Part 2?

The second Wicked film will follow on from the events of Part One, with Elphaba leaving her old life and beginning a new one away from her friends at Shiz University.

While it hasn't been confirmed what will actually happen in Part 2, we can assume that the film will include plot lines similar to the events seen in the stage version of the musical.

In Act II of the Wicked Broadway musical, the audience witness Elphaba helping animals who have been wronged by the Wizard. Meanwhile Glinda joins the Wizard's administration and she and Fiyero become engaged.

While Madame Morrible continues to make negative comments about Elphaba to the people of Oz, Fiyero becomes annoyed with his fiancée when she fails to defend her former friend.

As the show continues, Elphaba returns to The Emerald City to ask her father for help in defeating the Wizard, however she soon learns her sister Nessarose has taken over as the governor of Munchkinland following their dad's death.

Wicked Part Two will be released next year
Wicked Part Two will be released next year. Picture: Alamy

This is where an argument between Nessarose and Boq ensues, with Boq accidentally being turned into a Tin Man after Nessarose incorrectly casts a love spell.

While Nessarose blames her sister for what happened to Boq, Elphaba flees to help free the flying monkeys, however she is quickly intercepted by The Wizard, Fiyero, and Glinda. Realising his love for Elphaba, Fiyero helps her escape and decides to leave Glinda for her ex-best friend.

As a way of getting back at Elphaba for running off with her fiancé, Glinda encourages Madame Morrible to create a rumour about Nessarose to entice her sister to return to them. However the teacher goes even further and causes the death of Elphaba's sister by altering the weather and ensuring Dorothy's house falls of Nessarose.

Elphaba will experience loss in Wicked Part Two
Elphaba will experience loss in Wicked Part Two. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere Fiyero and Elphaba declare their love for each other, however their peaceful time together is short-lived as Elphie can sense her sister is in danger.

After finding out that Nessarose is dead and Glinda has given Dorothy her slippers, the witches have a physical altercation which results in Elphaba being arrested by the guards. However Fiyero comes to rescue Elphaba and holds Glinda hostage while his lover escapes.

For this deed Fiyero is captured by the guards and strung up in a cornfield, with Elphaba turning him into a scarecrow so he can be invincible to any weapon, therefore saving his life.

Glinda will have to navigate life without Elphaba
Glinda will have to navigate life without Elphaba. Picture: Alamy

While the residents of Oz hunt for Elphaba, Glinda soon discovers that Madame Morrible was behind Nessarose's death and confronts her about the killing.

Glinda then finds Elphaba to warn her of the danger she is in, however she notices Elphie has captured Dorothy and is demanding her shoes.

While Glinda tries to convince her to let the girl go, Elphaba decides to leave Oz and parts ways with Glinda as she is 'melted' by the bucket of water poured on her by Dorothy.

Madame Morrible's plot is uncovered
Madame Morrible's plot is uncovered. Picture: Alamy

As Glinda returns to visit the Wizard, she discovers that he had an affair with Elphaba's mother and is actually her father. Glinda then banishes the Wizard from Oz and arrests Madame Morrible for her part in Nessarose's death.

Elsewhere, Fiyero finds Elphaba (who has faked her death) and the pair depart together as Glinda announces the death of the Wicked Witch of the West to the rest of Oz.

Glinda will remain in Oz while Elphaba leaves
Glinda will remain in Oz while Elphaba leaves. Picture: Alamy

When does Wicked 2 come out?

Wicked Part Two is set to be released on November 21st 2025. This will be almost exactly one year after Wicked Part One was released in 2024.

Speaking about what fans can expect from the film, director Jon M. Chu told Yahoo UK: "Let me tell you, if movie One about choices movie Two is about consequences.

"What happens when your home —and they say 'there's no place like home'— doesn't want you anymore? What happens when your home hates you? What do you [do? Do you] accept or not accept?"

How long will Wicked Part 2 be?

While filming for Wicked Part Two is complete, it is currently unknown what the running time for Part Two will be.

The first film lasts two hours and forty minutes, so it is expected the second film will have a similar duration.

