Will Best facts: Age, how he become famous, wife and children revealed

14 November 2026, 18:10

Will Best is swapping the Big Brother house for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.
Will Best is swapping the Big Brother house for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV presenter has become a familiar face on our screens, but how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Here's all the important details including his partner and kids.

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Will Best's TV profile is on the rise as he not only presents ITV's Big Brother alongside AJ Odudu but is also working alongside Dianne Buswell busting out his best dance moves every Saturday night on Strictly Come Dancing.

And while his work schedule is pretty hectic, his personal life just reached new highs too as he welcomed his first son with fiancée Tobi Rose.

With his work and personal commitments being at an all time high, it's no wonder everyone has a few questions about Will and his career background.

Here's everything you need to know about Will including his age, girlfriend and children.

Will Best at the BRIT Awards 2026
Will Best has been building a successful career on TV. Picture: Getty

Who is Will Best and how old is he?

Age: 41

From: Wandsworth, London

Instagram: @iamwillbest

Born on February 21, 1985, William Trevorian Stuart Best was born in Wandsworth, south-west London, but grew up in Tadcaster, near Leeds.

He went on to study History at the University of Manchester, where he also developed an interest in music and nightlife.

While at university, he was part of a group that organised club nights and worked as a DJ.

After graduating, Will initially went into advertising, but soon realised it wasn't the career for him. In an interview with Absolutely Magazine in 2025, he explained at 23-years-old he decided to work closer to the things he loved: music and comedy.

Will is perhaps best recognised for fronting Big Brother alongside AJ Odudu (pictured)
Will Best is perhaps best recognised for fronting Big Brother alongside AJ Odudu. Picture: ITV

What is Will Best famous for?

Will's broadcasting career began in 2010, when he landed a presenting role on music channel Viva, co-hosting the comedy music show Suck My Pop alongside Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.

He went on to become a familiar face on Channel 4's T4, presenting music coverage and appearing on 4Music, before taking on a variety of television projects.

Will is perhaps best recognised for fronting Big Brother alongside AJ Odudu, taking over the presenting reins when the reality show returned to ITV in 2023.

In 2026, he added another television achievement to his CV when he won Celebrity Mastermind, answering questions on his specialist subject, actor Danny Dyer.

Who is Will Best's partner and girlfriend?

Will is engaged to fashion stylist Tobi Rose, with the couple having been together for around 15 years.

The pair first met in 2011 when Will spotted Tobi on her way into a nightclub in Hackney.

Marking their 15th anniversary in March 2026, Will shared a tribute to his partner on Instagram, recalling how he had spent their first meeting trying desperately to impress her.

He wrote: "A decade and a half later, she's still the most beautiful person I've ever met, and I'm still desperately trying to impress her."

Will popped the question during a romantic trip to Tuscany, Italy, in July 2024. Although they are engaged, the couple have not publicly announced a wedding date.

Tobi works in the fashion industry as a stylist, and tends to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

Will Best has been with girlfriend Tobi Rose for 15 years
Will Best has been with girlfriend Tobi Rose for 15 years. Picture: Instagram/Will Best

Does Will Best have children?

Yes, Will and Tobi welcomed their first child together in October 2026, a baby boy named Sonny.

The presenter announced the happy news on Instagram on October 15, sharing a series of photographs of himself and Tobi with their newborn. "Welcome to the world Sonny Best, you little smasher," he wrote.

He also paid tribute to his fiancée, adding: "@tobiroseofficial you're a miracle and I love you so much."Describing themselves as "a couple of tired new parents", Will finished the announcement by telling followers just how lucky they felt.

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