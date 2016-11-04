Will Poulter Joins BAFTA EE Rising Star Panel To Scout Out Next Year's BIG Thing

The shortlist of actors for this year's EE Rising Star will be announced in January.

Awards season might not be until February, but the BAFTA EE Rising Star panel have already formed in order to decide who is set to be the next big thing in film.

It was announced on Thursday that Will Poulter is the latest face to join the panel, after winning the coveted award himself in 2014.

The British actor, who most recently starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, joins presenter Edith Bowman and a number of industry names and experts to help choose who is worthy of being shortlisted for the gong.

John Boyega won the Rising Star award last year (Getty)

The BAFTA Rising Star Award seeks to recognise and acknowledge budding young talent, and during it's 10-year-run has helped pin point some of the industries biggest names.

Past recipients have included, James McAvoy, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Noel Clarke, Jack O’Connell and last year’s winner John Boyega.