Will Smith and Jada Pinkett deny split

The Oscar winner and his actress/musician wife have denied break-up rumours.

The rumour mill went into overdrive yesterday that the famous couple had parted ways after over a decade together but they have released a statement saying that they're still together.

"Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of reports, the rumours circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together. Our marriage is intact."

They met each other in the 90s when Pinkett auditioned for the role of Smith's girlfriend in the popular TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Jada did not bag the part, but did indeed bag the leading man, and the two have gone on to have a long, happy relationship.



They have two children together, Karate Kid actor Jaden, 13, and popstar Willow, 10. Smith also has a another son from his relationship with actress Sheree Smith, 18 year old Trey.