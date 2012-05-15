Will Smith concerned about his 3-D ears

Will Smith says his huge ears are the reason he didn’t want Men in Black III to be shown in 3-D!

The actor admits he is concerned for audiences watching his latest movie and the effect that showing the movie in 3-D will have on the appearance of his ears.



'This is my first time making a movie in 3-D,' Will reportedly explained.



'I was concerned at first but I am happy to see my ears don’t take over the whole frame,' laughed the star. 'That was my big concern — that in 3D these things would be exponential.



'They still look big but hopefully it will be okay!'



Men In Black III will be released in cinemas nationwide on 25th May. Watch the trailer below: