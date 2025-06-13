Exclusive

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques. Picture: Global/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Father to Trey, Jaden and Willow, Will Smith has opened up about one 'mistake' he made when raising them.

Will Smith, 56, has revealed his top parenting tip, arguing that honesty isn't always the best policy!

Whilst on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star opened up about how he parents his children Trey, 32, Jaden, 26 and Willow, 24, however it's not all plain sailing.

Will confessed: "We made a very very very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. But don’t do it, I’m not advocating for it, I’m not advocating for it."

He continued: "We made a deal from really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble."

Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey Smith, Jadan Smith and Willow Smith. Pictured in 2006. Picture: Getty

Will added: "The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth. It’s a mistake, it’s terrible.

"Because they do whatever they want and then just come tell you. It’s awful don’t try it. You want your kids to lie definitely, you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking of doing."

Will shares son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and children Jaden and Willow with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

His daughter Willow has opened up about her bond with her father, telling Dazed magazine: "I think when you’re growing up, it’s natural to have that friction with your parents, and I think everyone goes through that.

"But when it really changed for me was realising that my parents are human beings, just like me, and they’re afraid and confused, and sometimes they don’t know the answers.

"I just love my parents to death. I would do anything for them."