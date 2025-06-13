Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children
13 June 2025, 09:57
Father to Trey, Jaden and Willow, Will Smith has opened up about one 'mistake' he made when raising them.
Will Smith, 56, has revealed his top parenting tip, arguing that honesty isn't always the best policy!
Whilst on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star opened up about how he parents his children Trey, 32, Jaden, 26 and Willow, 24, however it's not all plain sailing.
Will confessed: "We made a very very very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. But don’t do it, I’m not advocating for it, I’m not advocating for it."
He continued: "We made a deal from really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble."
Will added: "The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth. It’s a mistake, it’s terrible.
"Because they do whatever they want and then just come tell you. It’s awful don’t try it. You want your kids to lie definitely, you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking of doing."
Watch Will Smith speak about parenting here:
Will Smith on parenting, his UK tour and more!
Will shares son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and children Jaden and Willow with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
His daughter Willow has opened up about her bond with her father, telling Dazed magazine: "I think when you’re growing up, it’s natural to have that friction with your parents, and I think everyone goes through that.
"But when it really changed for me was realising that my parents are human beings, just like me, and they’re afraid and confused, and sometimes they don’t know the answers.
"I just love my parents to death. I would do anything for them."
