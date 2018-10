Will Young to write autobiography

The book will be out in autumn

Young has signed a deal with Little, Brown to pen his memoirs.

"Writing this book has been surprisingly more fun and emotional for me than I would ever have thought" said the singer.

"It often isn't until you look back on situations in life that you can see the real humanity humour and madness of what was occurring… In equal measures!" concluded Young.

The autobiography will hit the shelves in October.