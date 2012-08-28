Will.i.am to premiere new song from Mars today

The Black Eyed Peas singer will debut 'Reach For The Stars' from the Curiosity rover which landed on the red planet this month.

Will.i.am is to debut his new song live from Mars today (28th August) when the track is played from the speakers of the Curiosity rover which landed on the red planet earlier this month.

The 'I Gotta Feeling' star's track will be then beamed back to earth at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

A statement on NASA's official website informs that there will be an educational event discussing details of how the Curiosity rover landed on Mars before Will's song is played for the first time.

'Members of the team that successfully landed the rover on Mars earlier this month will explain to students the mission and the technology behind the song's interplanetary transmission,' the statement explained.

The track is also about the singer's 'passion for science, technology and space exploration'.

Will.i.am was also at mission control at NASA when the rover touched down and hailed the "human genius" involved with making the event happen.

The event, which is in partnership with the rapper's i.am.angel foundation, will be streamed online on NASA TV.