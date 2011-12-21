Winehouse’s partner to reminisce on NYE

Reg Traviss was dating the late ‘Back to Black’ singer up to her death in July. Some reports suggested the couple were secretly engaged.

Traviss is said to be struggling even more in recent weeks, and has opted to spent time with Amy’s family this festive season as a tribute to the singer.



‘I’ll be spending New Year’s Eve with [Amy’s parents] Mitch and Janis. Which will be good for all of us,’ he reportedly said. ‘We’ll talk about all the happy memories we have of Amy. Amy’s parents have been amazing and have taken me under their wing, which is really helping.’



When Amy Winehouse passed away, aged 27, she was five times the UK drinking and driving alcohol limit.



