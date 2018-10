World peace concert

Bands, ballet dancers, actors and athletes are joining the campaign tonight for a global day of peace.

Razorlight and Eliza Doolittle will headline a concert at London's O2 arena tonight in honour of world Peace Day.



The campaign for a global day of non-violence began more than a decade ago, and since then it's won U.N support as well as the backing of a host of celebs.



They want governments around the world to agree to a day of non-violence in 2012.