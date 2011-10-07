Worst 80s song. Are you sure?

We're a little shocked today. Starship's 'We Built This City' has been named the worst song of the 80s in a new poll.

The 1985 hit, co-written by Sir Elton John's longtime musical partner Bernie Taupin, has been named the worst song of the 80s in the new countdown for Rolling Stone.



Europe's Final Countdown came in second and Lady in Red by Chris de Burgh was third.



Also making the top five: Wham!'s Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go) and The Safety Dance by Men Without Hats.

You cannot be serious!

Anyway, we don't want to hear about the worst. What are your favourite 80s songs?