Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

11 June 2025, 11:04

Wynne Evans has reflected on a difficult year as he moves on with fiancée
Wynne Evans has reflected on a difficult year as he moves on with fiancée . Picture: Wynne Evans - Instagram / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Wynne Evans is turning over a new page as he speaks openly for the first time about his Strictly Come Dancing scandal, as he gets engaged to partner Liz Brookes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opera singer and presenter Wynne Evans has announced his engagement to partner Liz Brookes, marking a new chapter following a turbulent period in the public eye.

Wynne, 53, revealed the news over the weekend with an Instagram post, sharing photos from a romantic holiday in Morocco, where he proposed: "Big news… I got engaged!" he wrote: "This weekend in Morocco, somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I’ve checked.)"

He added: "She's clever, she's kind, she's got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug."

The couple have been together for 18 months, and this will be Wynne's second marriage. He was previously married to singer Tanwen Evans, 48, with whom he shares two children; Ismay and Taliesin.

Speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Wynne broke down in tears
Speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Wynne broke down in tears. Picture: ITV

The engagement came prior to Wynne's emotional appearance on This Morning, on Wednesday (June 11), where he opened up about the toll the controversy surrounding his time on Strictly Come Dancing had had on his mental health.

Speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Wynne broke down in tears as he described how media scrutiny pushed him to a point where he felt suicidal.

  • If you're finding things difficult and need someone to talk to, the Samaritans offer a free, confidential helpline available 24/7 at 116 123. You can also reach out via email at jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to locate your nearest branch.
Wynne Evans has announced his engagement to partner Liz Brookes
Wynne Evans has announced his engagement to partner Liz Brookes. Picture: Wynne Evans - Instagram

The scandal erupted during his appearance on the dance competition, after a moment in which he was seen sliding his hand across his professional partner Katya Jones' stomach on live television. Katya quickly moved his hand away, prompting intense public backlash.

Reflecting on the incident, Evans said: "It's just those little things that you do as a spur of the moment and you think 'oh this will be funny', and then it's not funny. You don't think it through because your mind doesn't work in that way.'

He claimed that it was Katya who had suggested placing his hand on her waist as an experiment to see if viewers would notice - something she noted people were quick to analyse as "amateur body language experts," in the press.

He acknowledged the public's reaction, saying: "I totally understand why people were upset by that and I get it. I was naive then, if anything."

Now, as Evans turns the page toward a new chapter, fans and friends have taken to social media to congratulate the couple.

