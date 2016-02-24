X Factor Finalist Eoghan Quigg Looks Totally Different Now

x factor youtibe Eoghan Quigg

2008 X Factor finalist Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he shows off his new hot bod on social media...

The X Factor has brought us some memorable stars over the years (One Direction and Olly Murs) and some less memorable singers too (oh hi Wagner).

There are also some who we might not remember but are now definitely worth racking our brains for.

Remember the baby-faced 16-year-old Irish boy, Eoghan Quigg, who came third behind JLS and Alexandra Burke in The X Factor final back in 2008? 

Well, now 23 with a full sleeve of tattoos, The X Factor finalist has ditched the blonde highlights and eyebrow piercing and done some serious bulking up.

 

Ink junkie! #Tattoo #Sleeve @ahoyrubytattoo

A photo posted by Eoghan Quigg (@eoghanquigg) onJul 6, 2015 at 7:22am PDT

Yep, the Northern Irish lad has a fully inked sleeve, muscled arms and a significantly less gelled barnet now.

 

Bed time, goodnight planet earth! #Shattered #LongDay #OutLikeALight

A photo posted by Eoghan Quigg (@eoghanquigg) onJan 19, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

This DEFO makes us feel old!

Read More: See The Cast Of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Then and Now

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed