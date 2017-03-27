Remember X Factor Star Jahmene Douglas? He's Unrecognisable Now!

Let's just say the budding singer has changed A LOT since appearing in the singing contest in 2012.

If you cast your minds back to the X Factor season nine, then you may remember a young boy with the voice of an angel and the looks to make the hearts of young girls melt.

His wholesome image and soulful vocals were a hit with fans and judges Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh, Tulisa (remember her?) and mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

After fighting off competition from thousands of applicants, Jahmene - who was just 21-years-old at the time - sang his way to the finals before being robbed of the crown by finalist James Arthur.

Despite not winning, Jahmene was still able to pack in his job at Asda and even released a single! However, we haven't heard much from the seemingly bashful singer since then.

Fast forward four years and new pictures from his Instagram account have revealed a completely different look!

The 26-year-old singer's latest selfie sees him sporting a fuller Kim Kardashian style pout, perfectly groomed eyebrows and grey contact lenses.

He's also ditched his dark hair for platinum blonde curly locks.

Certainly different to his youthful look a few years ago!

How times change eh?