X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After gaining fame as Simon Cowell's bodyguard on the X Factor, Tony Adkins has passed away.

X Factor favourite Tony Atkins has died at the age of 64 after shooting to fame as Simon Cowell's burly bodyguard.

The TV star appeared on the show for eight years as well as starring in Deathly Hallows: Part Two in 2011.

Also known as 'Big Tony', the 64-year-old's death was announced by his cousin who wrote on Facebook: "It is with great sadness my family would like to announce that my Cousin Big Tony, Simon Cowell's ex bodyguard, passed away on Easter Sunday while on a Rugby Tour."

They continued: "He was a loveable Rogue and will be missed very much, RIP Big T."

Tony Adkins worked closely with Simon Cowell on the X Factor. Picture: Shutterstock

Hammersmith and Fulham RFC also shared a tribute to Tony on Facebook, writing: "It is with immense sadness that Hammersmith & Fulham RFC pays tribute to a true gent and great Hammer, Tony Adkins, who passed away on Easter Sunday whilst on tour with the Club in Poland.

"Tony was a Hammers' man in every sense of the word, joining the club some 40 years ago alongside Henry Compton School contemporaries and fellow Hammers legends Ray Bateman, Dick Wayman, Pascal Peters, Dave Clark, and teachers Martin Williams, Ed Naylor, Doug Bone, and John Mathewman.

"A tight head prop by trade, Tony could be still found pulling on the boots well into the 2000s, and even featured in the club's 25th anniversary game.

"Tony was, at heart, a touring Hammer, and he liked nothing more than taking the Hammers brand of Rugby beyond the boundaries of London.

"He represented the club all over Britain and Europe, starting with his first tour in Brixham and going on to earn touring badges from places as far afield as Barcelona, Prague and Amsterdam."

Tony Adkins became a household favourite on the X Factor. Picture: Alamy

They added: "While his loss is hard to bear, it brings some comfort to those that knew him that he passed while doing what he loved - touring with the boys.

"More than a Rugby player, Tony found a niche later in life under the bright lights, serving as a long-time bodyguard for Simon Cowell during his time on X-factor, and featuring in the Harry Potter franchise as a giant, which all agreed was fitting.

"His friendliness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family. Vale Tony."

Tony Adkins appeared on the X Factor for eight years. Picture: Alamy

Tony had previously opened up about his connection with Simon, telling the Mirror: "Simon was so laid-back and a very nice guy. He was generous, too.

"Whenever the show finished - and at Christmas - you'd get an envelope as a thank you. The last one I got had £700 stuffed in it."