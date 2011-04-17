Girls Aloud star for Xtra Factor?

Girls Aloud may still be represented on this year's UK X-Factor

Word is Kimberley Walsh is being lined up to replace Konnie Huq as the presenter of the Xtra Factor.

"Kimberley is the girl X Factor bosses want for the job," a show source told the Sunday Mirror. "She has all the right ingredients - she looks great, she's feisty, can hold her own and, most ­importantly, has been a success in the music industry."

It was also claimed that Cheryl Cole has been pushing her friend forward,

"Cheryl gave producers a glowing reference telling them she would be brilliant for the show. Kimberley is the frontrunner and is in final talks. It is virtually a done-deal."



What do you think...would Kimberley cut it?