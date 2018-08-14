Who is Youtube star Joe Sugg? Zoella’s brother and Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant

14 August 2018, 11:40

Joe Sugg

By Alice Westoby

Joe Sugg has now been confirmed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing but who is the YouTuber and vlogging star? How old is he and what is his net worth?

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 have confirmed YouTube star Joe Sugg for the new series, a first for the BBC.

So who is the YouTuber? What is his net worth and who is his famous sister Zoella? If you have teenage kids they will have definitely heard of them so here's everything you need to know before he joins the BBC ballroom dancing show this autumn....

Who is Joe Sugg?

Joe Sugg is a 26-year-old YouTuber from Wiltshire.

He rose to fame online with his YouTube channel, ThatcherJoe which has over 8million subscribers.

Joe's videos are a mixture of daily vlogs, prank videos and game videos which he has been making for the video sharing platform for over seven years.

Is he related to Zoella?

Joe is the younger brother of another YouTube superstar, vlogging queen Zoella aka Zoe Sugg.

Joe and Zoe Sugg

She has previously taken part on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off and will be no doubt cheering on her little brother when he takes to the Strictly dance floor.

Who will Joe's Strictly partner be?

Dancers and celebrities are yet to be paired up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing but watch this space.

However, it's unlikely that Joe will feel the wrath of the Strictly 'curse' as he is currently single.

What is Joe Sugg's net worth?

The YouTube star's net worth isn't confirmed, but if his sister's success is anything to go by then he will be worth at least £1 million.

His sister Zoe, aka Zoella, is worth over £2 million thanks to her huge online following and beauty empire which includes cosmetics and toiletries sold in Boots and Superdrug stores across the UK and other stores worldwide.

