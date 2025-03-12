Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Their rumoured relationship explained

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram/Zara McDermott/Getty

By Hope Wilson

With reports that Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are together, we've done some digging on their rumoured connection.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 33, is set to take part in Soccer Aid 2025 this summer, however fans are now turning their attention to his reported relationship with Love Island's Zara McDermott, 28.

Following Zara's split from I'm A Celeb winner Sam Thompson, 32, last year, rumours have started to swirl regarding her connection with the former X Factor judge.

After some eagle-eyed fans found evidence revealing a possible connection between the two, we've done some investigating into their dating lives.

So are Louis and Zara in a relationship? Here is everything we know so far.

Some fans believe Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Are Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating?

Neither Louis nor Zara have confirmed or denied whether they are in a relationship, however fans have spotted some signs the two may be dating.

Followers noticed the two stars began following each other at the beginning of March and have been liking the other's Instagram posts.

Zara also follows Louis' sisters Lottie, Daisy and Phoebe, further fuelling rumours the pair are together.

Louis Tomlinson has not addressed his dating life. Picture: Getty

However some fans believe that the two's connection is purely platonic, as they speculate Zara may be working on a documentary with Louis' siblings.

Some followers have also realised that Louis and Zara's ex Sam are both taking part in Soccer Aid, meaning there may be some awkward tension on the football pitch.

Zara McDermott has been single for the past few months. Picture: Getty

Fans have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Louis and Zara's potential relationship.

One user wrote: "Ooop so louis is doing soccer aid and so is sam Thompson and if the rumours are true that louis is dating zara things are about to get awkward"

Another added: "if the Louis x Zara rumours are true that’s gonna make for an awkward af soccer aid looool"