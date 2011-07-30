Zara Phillips marries Mike Tindall

The royal married her sportsman fiance today in Scotland

Zara, 30, who is 13th in line to the throne, has been with the Rugby Union player since they met at a sporting event in 2003.

The couple announced their engagement on December 21st, only a couple of months after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced theirs.

On Friday night Zara and Mike enjoyed a champagne reception on board of yatch Britannia, surrounded by friends and family, including Will and Kate, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, The Count and Countess of Wessex, Prince Harry, Zara's family, Princess Anne, her father Captain Mark Phillips and her brother Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn.

The couple tied the knot today in a private ceremony at Edinburgh's Canongate Kirk, surrounded by friends and family. Famous guests included athlete Amy Williams, popstar Una Healy, actress Katherine Kelly and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.















