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Zendaya explains husband Tom Holland's nickname in cutest interview ever

Zendaya and Tom Holland open up about their nicknames for one another. Picture: Heart/YouTube

By Zoe Adams

Spiderman co-stars and real life husband and wife reveal the sweet monikers they have for one another in Heart's exclusive interview with the cute Showbiz Kids.

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Spiderman: Brand New Day has officially hit cinemas and to celebrate the new movie release, its stars including Tom Holland and Zendaya dropped into Heart HQ to reveal all.

In what they described as the "best interview ever", the real-life married couple, plus their co-star Jacob Batalon who plays Ned, were put through their paces by Heart's Showbiz Kids.

And it was during the interview that actress Zendaya opened up about her husband Tom's nickname for her.

Asked why he called the former Euphoria star "Maria", she responded: "My family call me Marie because that's my middle name. It's also my mum's middle name. My family also calls me 'Daya', so my little nieces and nephews call me 'Auntie Daya'.

Zendaya & Tom Holland's Cutest Interview Ever | Showbiz Kidz

"I get 'Big Head' a lot. My brothers call me 'Big Head' because I have a big head. When I was born the doctor had to measure my head twice because they couldn't believe how big it was."

Zendaya went on to say 'Tom' was already his nickname as he's actually called 'Thomas' but also that people call him 'T'.

Also in the exclusive interview Zendaya jokes about Spiderman's biggest red flag as she plays his on-screen girlfriend, MJ.

"Having a secret identity can kind of be a red flag. If you're so comfortable lying, what else are you lying about?" she laughed.

Tom Holland and wife Zendaya are starring in the new Spiderman movie together. Picture: Heart/YouTube

Tom added: "His work life balance is not great."

Listen and watch back the full Zendaya, Tom and Jacob interview on Global Player here.

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