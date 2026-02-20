Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

20 February 2026, 11:01

Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actress opens up about the warning signs she watches for in love, why kindness matters, and how people can surprise you - even after years together.



The actress, who became engaged to actor Tom Holland star last year, spoke candidly about the ways people can change over time.

Zendaya said that even after knowing someone for years, unexpected sides of their personality can still emerge.

One red flag Zendaya has learned to notice comes from her experiences on set, she told Interview.

The couple, who first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, carefully guard their private life while juggling high-profile careers.
The couple, who first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, carefully guard their private life while juggling high-profile careers. Picture: Getty

“One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews,” she explained.

“I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling.”

She continued, “People are layered and complex, and they make mistakes. There are cultural differences. But there are also things that are just kind of, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.’

"And there’s also the opposite. You can know someone for a long time, and they can change, or you get to know them on a deeper level, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you.’”

Zendaya also reflected on her experiences working with fiancé Tom, noting how he balances professionalism with a calming presence.


Zendaya said that even after knowing someone for years, unexpected sides of their personality can still emerge. Picture: Getty

“On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with," she said.

"I might be a little biased but he is not only my favorite person, he is my favorite person to work with.”



Zendaya added, “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy.


Zendaya reflected on her experiences working with fiancé Tom Holland (pictured), noting how he balances professionalism with a calming presence. Picture: Getty

"You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

When not filming, Zendaya and Holland split their time between her home in California, where she grew up, and his residence in Richmond, West London.

She admitted she enjoys living in England and embracing the quieter aspects of life there.

Looking back at her early career, Zendaya reflected on the challenges of starting young in the entertainment industry.

“I have a really complicated relationship when it comes to starting in the industry so young. On one hand, I am grateful for the opportunities and experience; then, on the other, there is no doubt I missed out on a lot of regular teenage stuff,” she said.

She also credited her parents for guiding her through the pressures of fame: “My parents were and are super protective of me. I wouldn't have been able to navigate being in the industry at such a young age without them.”

