Missing Kayaker Off Dorset Coast

A large number of search and rescue teams have been out from Poole to Swanage looking for a misising kayaker off the dorset coast.







Alistair Collier, who is 60 was last seen around midday yesterday taking part in a race near Studland pier.

Crews are now looking around the caves and areas close to Old Harry Rocks near Sandbanks.

RNLI say searches on Saturday were carried out in tough conditions.

WATCH: video from RNLI POOLE

The HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft is being brought in this morning (7 October) to assist in the search for a kayaker who went missing during a race in Dorset.

Organisers raised the alarm early yesterday afternoon after the man failed to finish the race which was running between Knoll Beach and Swanage Pier. An extensive search was carried out yesterday and overnight with lifeboats from Swanage, Poole, Yarmouth and Weymouth, along with Coastguard Rescue Teams from Swanage, St Albans and Lulworth. Coastguard helicopters from Lee-on-Solent, St Athan and Newquay were also involved in the search overnight.

This morning Coastguard Rescue Teams from Swanage, St Albans and Lulworth continue to search along with lifeboats from Swanage and Bembridge, Dorset Police and the fixed wing Coastguard aircraft.

Duty commander Mark Rodaway, OBE from HM Coastguard said: ‘We are continuing to search for this kayaker. There has been no sign of him or his kayak since yesterday afternoon and we’re obviously very concerned for him. The search will be extended this morning to other areas to allow for the time that has passed and the possibility that he may have got to safety somewhere else.’

The search is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.