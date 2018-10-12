Storm Callum hits the South West

Flights and trains have been cancelled because of the bad weather.

Storm Callum has blown in to the South West, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain all day today, and another yellow warning for rain tomorrow.

Good Morning. Mainly dry, bright, warm & windy in southeast England. Very windy elsewhere with gales in the west & north. Spells of heavy rain at times, with persistent heavy rain in parts of northwest England, Wales & southwest England. More info: https://t.co/lvmvtqzldd ^Ellie pic.twitter.com/CHSWwXFdaU — Met Office (@metoffice) October 12, 2018

Newquay and Exeter airports have both cancelled Flybe flights until lunchtime.

Anyone planning to fly is being asked to check their flights before they travel.

The storm's brought down a number of trees across Devon and Cornwall, blocking some rural roads.

Hundreds of homes have got no power.

We've already seen winds of 76 miles an hour hit the Isles of Scilly this morning - with 60mph in Camborne and 50mph in Plymouth

There are 14 flood alerts and 3 flood warnings in place across the South West.

Our emergency services are reminding us to take extra care out on the roads, never to drive through floodwater, and to stay away from the coast.

Overtopping & large waves around our coasts at times of high water. No photo is worth a life. Don’t encourage risky behaviour by sharing a photo if you know the person has put themselves or others in danger by taking it in adverse weather conditions. Stay High, Stay Dry. pic.twitter.com/SkMkt33sp1 — #CoastSafe (@CoastSafe_DandC) October 12, 2018

It's looking worse in Wales, as they've got an amber weather warning in place.

A month's worth of rain is expected to fall there in just 48 hours.