Totton Murder: 19-Year-Old Charged

Detectives investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Totton have charged a man.

19-year-old Charlie Cooper, of Ashby Road in Totton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates this morning.

Police were called to a serious assault at an address on Salisbury Road at around 7.45pm on Saturday 25 August. The victim was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and suffered a medical episode after he was arrested, remains in hospital.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Rosette, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.