Bridgwater man jailed for threatening to kill his wife

A man has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill his wife.

62-year-old Christopher Jansons, from Bridgwater, was arrested by officers as he stood over his wife while she lay on the floor of their bedroom after she secretly called 999.

Jansons had covertly recorded his wife discussing their relationship with a friend in May before later confronting her.

He took her phone away from her during the initial argument and kept her from leaving the bedroom.

However, his wife managed to call police on another phone and was able to tell the call handler what was happening and provide her address before hiding the phone and leaving the line open.

Officers subsequently gained entry to the property and found Jansons standing over his wife.

The incident was captured on the officers body worn video and was shown to a judge at Taunton Crown Court when Jansons entered guilty pleas.

Detective Constable Mark Humphrey said: ''Christopher Jansons could not accept his marriage had broken down and took his anger out on his wife.

''In that moment she was terrified of the man she had spent the majority of her life with and I shudder to think what could have happened if she wasn't able to call us on a hidden phone.

''There are no excuses for domestic abuse and I'd urge anyone who is subjected to it, whether it be physical or emotional abuse, to speak to someone.

''If you contact us we will take any report seriously and investigate any offences with the utmost care and sensitivity. You are not alone, we will there for you every step of the way.''

If you want to speak to another agency or charity, then you can find a list of relevant contact details on a dedicated microsite here.