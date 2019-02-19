17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Legs In Southampton

A 17-year-old boy's been shot in the legs and ankles outside a house in Southampton.

It happened around 10.15pm last night (Feb 19) on Bluebell Road in Swaythling.

The victim's in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Detectives are at the scene and a part of Bluebell Road is cordoned off to allow for forensic enquiries.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said:

“While we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

“At this point, it’s really important for us to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and we will be in the local area today asking for residents to assist with us with those enquiries.

“We also have a number of officers carrying out extra patrols to provide reassurance in the local community. If you have any concerns, or if you have any information, please speak to one of the officers, or your local neighbourhood policing team.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in Bluebell Road last night at around this time who heard or saw anything suspicious to get in contact with us on 101 and quote 44190059982.”