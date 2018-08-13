3 Charged After Southampton Street Fight

Police investigating a huge fight which spread over two Southampton streets have charged three men.

They're due in court, after two men ended up with stab wounds in the St Albans Road and Derby Road area of St Mary's on Friday night.

Officers said they were investigating a public order incident in the area at around 10pm on Friday 10 August.

Dalvinder Singh (21/7/87) of Nichols Road, Southampton, Satnam Singh Roath (1/9/86) of Alfred Street, Southampton and Shakti Singh Roath (5/3/86) of Chapel Street, Southampton have all been charged with violent disorder.

They will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

It is thought that two groups of men were involved in the fight.

Three men sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, including two men with puncture wounds. All three men were later released from hospital.