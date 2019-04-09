Biker Dies in Crash With Car Near Romsey

9 April 2019, 15:03 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 15:07

Police sign

A biker's died in a crash with a car near Romsey.

A beige-coloured Mini and a black Honda motorbike were driving in the direction of Whiteparish when the collision took place at around 3.15pm on Sunday 7 April.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from West Dean, Wiltshire, died at the scene.

His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

PC David Hazlett said: 

“Officers received information that a vehicle slowed down at the scene to drive around the collision site before continuing on towards Romsey.

“This vehicle is a potential witness to the incident. Unfortunately we don’t have any descriptions of this vehicle, so if this was you please contact us so we can talk about what you saw.

“Equally, anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information that could assist our enquiries is encouraged to call us.”

