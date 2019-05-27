Bournemouth Motorcyclist Serious Hurt

A motorcyclist from Bournemouth has been seriously hurt following a collision with two cars.

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Dorset Police was called to the incident in West Cliff Road at 8.36am on Sunday 26 May 2019.

It was reported that a green Volkswagen Sharan collided with a blue Yamaha motorcycle and the motorcycle then also collided with a green Peugeot 307.

The motorcyclist, a man from Bournemouth, has been taken to Southampton hospital with critical injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Nuneaton in Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Matt Butler, of the traffic unit, said: “We are currently examining the scene to establish the exact circumstances of the collision, which means we had to set up a road closure.

“I would like to thank affected motorists for their patience as the closure will have to remain in place for a while longer yet.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers are asked to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible. I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:133. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.